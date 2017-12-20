The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are on their travels again this Saturday as they head for the south coast to face Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton (kick-off 3pm).

Head coach David Wagner 's men go into the game looking to build on an impressive 4-1 away victory over Watford last time out .

In comparison, the Saints are winless since November 23rd, so Town fans heading to St Mary's should travel in high hopes of returning with at least a point.

If you're planning on making the trip, take a look at Daniel Rushworth's handy away day guide below....

What address should I plug into my Sat Nav?

The St Mary's Stadium, Britannia Road, S014 5FP

How many Town fans are making the 472 mile round trip?

The club has received the maximum number of away tickets available at St Mary's which is 2,596.

The away end is situated in the North East corner of the ground and fans can enter the ground just of Britannia Road.

What's the away end like?

Due to the stadium being built in 2001, the away section is modern and should give Town fans an unrestricted view of the game.

Town supporters can access the away end from K,L and M and can enter the ground up to 90 minutes before kick off.

Where should away fans drink?

There are a number of pubs within a ten minute walk of St Mary's....here's a list of the best recommendations:

The Waterfront Shamrock Quay Free House – Shamrock Quay, Southampton, SO14 5QL: Offers a great atmosphere for away fans and takes around 15 minutes to reach the stadium on foot.

Browns – 70 Millbank Street, Southampton, SO14 5QN : An away-friendly traditional pub with live music, 12 minutes from the ground.

Yates’s – Above Bar Street, Southampton, SO14 7FH: The largest away bar and easy venue to meet, it has Sky on two big screens and is only a 20-minute walk from the stadium.

What's parking like for away fans?

Southampton recommend away fans don't try and park in close proximity to the ground due to parking restrictions in place on matchdays.

These local City Council car parks are recommended:

Bedford Place multi-storey car park - SO15 2QW (£4.50 for four hours and is an 23 minute walk to the ground).

Grosvenor Square multi-storey car park -SO15 2GR (£6.00 for four hours and is a 25 minute walk to the ground).

What's the nearest train station?

Southampton Central Station is a 30-minute walk from St Mary's (Blechynen Terrace, Southampton SO15 1AL).

Directions to the ground: Head left out of the station. Follow the road up the hill, continuing straight, past the KFC on your left.

Look out for the short cut on Northern Road just as you pass across the railway bridge. The pedestrian walkway crosses the railway and brings you out at the corner of the Northern Stand.

How much does a pie, a pint and a programme cost?

A Programme will cost Town fans £4 according to the 2017 BBC's Price of Football survey .

A pie will cost £3.50 which is middle of the road when it compares against the rest of the Premier League .

What happened last time?

Town's last trip to St Mary's was in December 2010, when they lost 4-1 despite taking the lead through Lee Novak.

Lee Clark 's men went into the game two places above the Saints in the League One table, but were comfortably beaten on the day with Southampton eventually being promoted to the Championship .

The last meeting between the two teams was earlier this season which ended in a goalless draw at the John Smith's Stadium .