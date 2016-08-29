Transfer deadline day is just around the corner and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner will be counting down the hours until the window slams shut.

Town did most of their business over a month ago, with Tareiq Holmes-Dennis being brought in last week as a replacement for Jason Davidson who went out on loan to Groningen.

Deadline day should be quiet for table-topping Town, but many of the other Championship clubs are still in need of reinforcements.

Here we look at what every club in the second tier will be hopeful of signing before 11pm on Wednesday August 31.

Ross McCormack signed for Villa this window.

Aston Villa

Ins: Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth), Aaron Tshibola (Reading), Pierluigi Gollini (Hellas Verona), Ross McCormack (Fulham), James Chester (West Brom), Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace), Ritchie De Laet (Leicester).

Outs: Joshua Webb (Kilmarnock), Scott Sinclair (Celtic), Benjamin Siegrist (Vaduz), Janoi Donacien (Accrington), Jose Crespo (PAOK Saloniki), Callum Robinson (Preston), Riccardo Calder (Doncaster), Carles Gil (Deportivo), Brad Guzan (Middlesbrough), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Lewis Kinsella (Colchester), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle), Easah Suliman (Cheltenham), Joleon Lescott (AEK Athens), Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina), Joe Bennett (Cardiff), Jores Okore (Copenhagen), Jordan Veretout (Saint-Etienne), Kieran Richardson, Charles N'Zogbia.

Net spend: £22.48m

Need: Striker, attacking midfielder.

Rumoured targets: Nahki Wells, Ravel Morrison, Amadou Diawara, Patrick Bamford, Federico Viviani, Aron Gunnarsson, Enner Valencia, Abel Hernandez.

What Roberto Di Matteo says: "We have a few more on the list which we are trying to look at. We have two target men so we are not looking to buy another one of those."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Davy/PA Wire West Ham United's Elliot Lee signed for Barnsley.

Barnsley

Ins: Kayden Jackson (Wrexham), George Moncur (Colchester), Elliot Lee (West Ham), Stefan Payne (Dover), Tom Bradshaw (Walsall), Ryan Kent (Liverpool), Angus MacDonald (Torquay), Andy Yiadom (Barnet), Sessi D'Almeida (PSG).

Outs: George Maris (Cambridge), Jak McCourt (Northampton), Otis Khan (Yeovil), Paul Digby (Ipswich), George Williams (MK Dons), Kayden Jackson (Grimsby), George Smith (Gateshead), Harry White (Solihull), Christian Dibble (Boston), Lewin Nyatange (Northampton), Paul Digby (Ipswich), Brad Abbot.

Net spend: £1.22m

Need: Winger, centre-midfielder.

Rumoured targets: Sam Morsy, Gboly Ariyibi.

What Paul Heckingbottom says: "It will be busy. We know we are light as a squad and definitely need help and reinforcements."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Che Adams signed for Birmingham City

Birmingham City

Ins: Jack Storer (Stevenage), Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest), Ryan Shotton (Derby), Che Adams (Sheffield United), Greg Stewart (Dundee).

Outs: Mark Duffy (Sheffield United), Lee Novak (Charlton), Wes Thomas (Oxford), Denny Johnstone (Colchester), Alex Jones (Port Vale), David Edgar (Vancouver), Mitch Hancox (Macclesfield), Koby Arthur (Cheltenham), James Vaughan (Bury), Charlee Adams (Kilmarnock), Andrew Shinnie (Hibernian), Neal Eardley.

Net spend: £2.38m

Need: Striker, left-back.

Rumoured targets: None.

What Gary Rowett says: "I would love to get four or five in but we are not going to be in that position. So, one or two in but it might mean one or two going out."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Danny Graham signed a permanent deal at Blackburn.

Blackburn Rovers

Ins: Stephen Hendrie (West Ham), Anthony Stokes (Celtic), Danny Graham (Sunderland), Liam Feeney (Bolton), Jack Byrne (Manchester City), Gordon Greer (Brighton), Sam Gallagher (Southampton), Tom Hoban (Watford), Derrick Williams (Bristol City), Martin Samuelsen (West Ham).

Outs: Yann Songo'o (Plymouth), Simon Eastwood (Oxford), Chris Taylor (Millwall), Tommy Spurr (Preston), Anton Forrester (Port Vale), Simeon Jackson (Walsall), Grant Hanley (Newcastle), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Luke Wells (Accrington), Lee Williamson (Burton), Matt Kilgallon (Bradford), Chris Brown (Bury), Nathan Delfouneso (Swindon), John O'Sullivan (Accrington).

Net spend: -£10.07m

Need: Centre-back, centre-midfielder.

Rumoured targets: Jay Spearing, Reece Burke, Abdoul Ba.

What Owen Coyle says: "Now we need to try and find some cash to bring in one or two players who can help us. We need a couple of difference makers to the group we've got."

Will they be busy?: Maybe.

Emmanuel Ledesma moved to Brentford.

Brentford

Ins: Daniel Bentley (Southend), John Egan (Gillingham), Romaine Sawyers (Walsall), Callum Elder (Leicester), Emmanuel Ledesma (Rotherham).

Outs: Jake Bidwell (QPR), Courtney Senior (Colchester), Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United), Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham), David Button (Fulham), Mark Smith (Aldershot), Jermaine Udumaga (Prespa Birlik), Akaki Gogia (Dresden).

Net spend: -£1.96m

Need: Winger, striker.

Rumoured targets: Cameron McGeehan, Sullay KaiKai.

What Dean Smith says: "We've had a couple of knock backs, with people getting offered more money elsewhere, as is the nature of the business. Agents are looking to get more out of people too, but we're close to a couple."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Glenn Murray has gone to Brighton.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Ins: Steve Sidwell (Stoke), Ben Hall (Motherwell), Glenn Murray (Bournemouth), Tyler Hornby-Forbes (Fleetwood), Oliver Norwood (Reading), Shane Duffy (Blackburn).

Outs: Christian Walton (Luton), Glen Rea (Luton), Chris O'Grady (Burton), Tom Dallison (Cambridge), Jake Forster-Caskey (Rotherham), Gordon Greer (Blackburn), Andrew Crofts (Charlton), Inigo Calderon (Famagusta), Adam Chicksen, Bobby Zamora.

Net spend: £4.46m

Need: None.

Rumoured targets: None.

What Chris Hughton says: "Any opportunity to improve the squad we will take it. We are a couple of players down from last season and if we can fill those holes we will, but if we don't I am happy with the squad we have got."

Will they be busy?: Unlikely.

Chris Vaughan/CameraSport Lee Tomlin is now a Bristol City player.

Bristol City

Ins: Josh Brownhill (Preston), Gary O'Neil (Norwich), Lee Tomlin (Bournemouth), Diego De Giorlamo (Sheffield United), Hordur Magnusson (Juventus), Callum O'Dowda (Oxford), Ivan Lucic (Bayern Munich), Adam Matthews (Sunderland), Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Taylor Moore (Lens), Josh Brownhill (Preston), Adam Matthews (Sunderland), Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest).

Outs: Karleigh Osborne (Plymouth), Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham), Wes Burns (Aberdeen), Adam El-Abd (Shrewsbury), Luke Ayling (Leeds), Kieran Agard (MK Dons), Derrick Williams (Blackburn).

Net spend: £6.87m

Need: Right-back, striker.

Rumoured targets: Johnny Russell, Cyle Larin, Kieran Richardson.

What Lee Johnson says: "There is nothing that close at the moment, but we are in the mix for a couple and we will have to see how it pans out over the next four or five days."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Burton Albion new boy Jackson Irvine scored the winner against Derby County.

Burton Albion

Ins: Ben Turner (Cardiff), Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons), Chris O'Grady (Brighton), Lee Williamson (Blackburn), Lloyd Dyer (Burnley), Ryan Delaney (Wexford), Jackson Irvine (Ross County), Harry Campbell (Bolton), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester), William Miller (Tottenham), John Brayford (Sheffield United), Shaun Barker (Unattached).

Outs: George Taft (Mansfield), Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon), Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen), Sam Austin (Kidderminster), Robbie Weir (Leyton Orient), Shane Cansdell-Sherriff (Manly United), Timmy Thiele (Carl Zeiss Jena), Sam Hornby (Kidderminster), Liam Slade (NF United), Calum Butcher (Millwall), Nathan Ferguson (Port Vale), Phil Edwards (Oxford United), Dean Lyness.

Net spend: £304,000

Need: Striker.

Rumoured targets: None.

What Nigel Clough says: "We've still got a week or so before the window closes so we're pursuing loans - we've got two loan spaces available so we hope to fill those by the end of the month, and hopefully a permanent as well."

Will they be busy?: Maybe.

Jazz Richards signed for Cardiff.

Cardiff City

Ins: Lex Immers (Feyenoord), Kenneth Zohore (KV Kortrijk), Jazz Richards (Fulham), Frederic Gounongbe (Westerlo), Emyr Huws (Wigan), Joe Bennett (Aston Villa), Ben Amos (Bolton).

Outs: Joe Lewis (Aberdeen), Jazzi Barnum-Bobb (Newport), Ben Turner (Burton), Eoin Doyle (Preston), Deji Oshilaja (Gillingham), Scott Malone (Fulham), Fabio (Middlesbrough), Filip Kiss (Haugesund), Kenwyne Jones (Atlanta United), Etien Velikonja (Olimpija), Idris Saadi (KV Kortrijk), Simon Moore (Sheffield United), Tom Adeyemi (Rotherham).

Net spend: -£1.96m

Need: Goalkeeper, full-back, striker.

Rumoured targets: Kyle Lafferty.

What Paul Trollope says: "Needless to say there are two or three positions we are looking for and we are working hard to secure what we want."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Matej Vydra has joined Derby.

Derby County

Ins: Matej Vydra (Watford), James Wilson (Manchester United).

Outs: Stephen Warnock (Wigan), Conor Sammon (Hearts), Kwame Thomas (Coventry), Ryan Shotton (Birmingham), Raul Albentosa (Deportivo), Jake Buxton (Wigan), Kelle Roos (Bristol Rovers), Shaquille McDonald (Nuneaton), Ivan Calero (Rotterdam), Mats Morch.

Net spend: £7.31m

Need: Striker, centre-midfielder.

Rumoured targets: Jonathan Kodjia, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Scott Hogan, Fernando Forestieri.

What Nigel Pearson says: "We are trying to bring one or two more players in but time will tell whether that is achievable."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

David Button is now between the sticks at Fulham.

Fulham

Ins: Michael Madl (Sturm Graz), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Krasnodar), Neeskens Kebano (Genk), Jozabed Sanchez (Rayo Vallecano), Stefan Johansen (Celtic), Floyd Ayite (Bastia), Sone Aluko (Hull), Denis Odoi (Lokeren), David Button (Brentford), Scott Malone (Cardiff), Kevin McDonald (Wolves) Tomas Kalas (Chelsea).

Outs: Kostas Mitroglou (Benfica), Andy Lonergan (Wolves), Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Dan Burn (Wigan), Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton), Moussa Dembele (Celtic), Cameron Burgess (Oldham), Jazz Richards (Cardiff), George Williams (MK Dons), Ross McCormack (Aston Villa), Ben Pringle (Preston), Fernando Amorebieta (Sporting Gijon), Sakari Matilla (Sonderjyske), Ange-Freddy Plumain (Sedan), Adam Taggart (Perth Glory), Jamie O'Hara (Gillingham), Alexander Kacaniklic (Nantes).

Net spend: £213,000

Need: Centre-back, striker.

Rumoured targets: Asamoah Gyan.

What Slavisa Jokanovic says: "I believe we need more players to be stronger in the future. It depends on what our target is in the future.

"Manchester United and Manchester City buy new players. If I arrive with less ambition, I want to be successful and if I am it's good for the club and the supporters."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Michael Hefele has made a massive impression in only 10 minutes of Huddersfield Town football

Huddersfield Town

Ins: Michael Hefele (Dynamo Dresden), David Lowe (Dynamo Dresden), Joel Coleman (Oldham), Ivan Paurevic (FC Ufa), Jack Payne (Southend), Elias Kachunga (Ingolstadt) , Christopher Schindler (TSV 1860 Munich), Aaron Mooy (Manchester City), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Borussia Dortmund), Kasey Palmer (Chelsea), Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Charlton), Rajiv Van La Parra (Wolves), Chris Lowe (Kaiserslautern).

Outs: Joe Wright (Doncaster), Flo Bojaj (Kilmarnock), William Boyle (Kilmarnock), Joel Lynch (QPR), Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe), Jordy Hiwula (Bradford), Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood), Lloyd Allinson (Chesterfield), Karim Matmour (1860 Munich), Joe Wright (Doncaster), Jason Davidson (Groningen) Ben Holmes, Ishmael Miller, James Vaughan, Ed Wilczynski.

Net spend: £1.36m

Need: None.

Rumoured targets: None.

What David Wagner says: "We will all switch off our phones and turn them back on after 11.00 that night!

"We have done our business - most of it early on - so it is nice that we can follow the last days of the transfer window rather than having to do anything."

Will they be busy?: Unlikely.

Grant Ward joined Ipswich from Tottenham.

Ipswich Town

Ins: Adam Webster (Portsmouth), Paul Digby (Barnsley), Grant Ward (Tottenham), Conor Grant (Everton).

Outs: Josh Yorwerth (Crawley), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth), Daryl Murphy (Newcastle), Jonathan Henley (Hemel), Kevin Foley (Charlton), Conor Grant (Everton), Kyle Hammond, Larsen Toure, Jay Tabb.

Net spend: -£1.56m

Need: Striker.

Rumoured targets: Hal Robson-Kanu, Leon Best, Sullay KaiKai.

What Mick McCarthy says: "There was a bit of apathy towards him [Murphy] and when I re-signed him I can't remember anyone dancing in the street with their knickers in the air.

"I signed him at Sunderland I put my arm round him, TC [Terry Connor] got to work with him and he is a real force to be reckoned with now.

"We will do that again with a younger version."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Luke Ayling has moved to Leeds.

Leeds United

Ins: Kyle Bartley (Swansea), Marcus Antonsson (Kalmar), Hadi Sacko (Sporting Lisbon), Matt Grimes (Swansea), Rob Green (QPR), Kemar Roofe (Oxford), Pablo Hernandez (Al Arabi), Luke Ayling (Bristol City), Hadi Sacko (Sporting Lisbon), Pontus Jansson (Torino), Liam Bridcutt (Sunderland).

Outs: Casper Sloth (Aalborg), Giuseppe Bellusci (Empoli), Lee Erwin (Oldham), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Scott Wootton (MK Dons), Mirco Antenucci (SPAL), Jordan Botaka (Charlton) Tommaso Bianchi (Ascoli), Ross Killock (Chester), Lewis Walters, Robbie McDaid.

Net spend: £196,000

Need: Striker, Centre-midfielder.

Rumoured targets: Tom Beugelsdijk, Andile Jali.

What Garry Monk says: "We’re hopeful, of course, and it’ll be a busy time now for all clubs. I know the club will be working hard and we’ll wait for those situations – if they happen or if they don’t. When that window closes we have to be ready as a group."

Will they be busy?: Maybe.

Ipswich Town's Daryl Murphy has gone to Newcastle

Newcastle United

Ins: Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace), Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth), Matz Sels (Gent), Jesus Gamez (Atletico Madrid), Issac Hayden (Arsenal), Grant Hanley (Blackburn), Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa), Mo Diame (Hull), DeAndre Yedlin (Tottenham), Achraf Lazaar (Palermo), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich).

Outs: Ben Pollock (Hartlepool), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace), Fabricio Coloccini (San Lorenzo), Liam Smith (Crewe), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Macaulay Gillesphey (Carlisle), Steven Taylor (Portland Timbers), Daryl Janmaat (Watford), Papiss Cisse (Luneng), Gael Bigirimana (Coventry), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Kevin Mbabu (Young Boys), Tim Krul (Ajax), Siem De Jong (PSV), Ivan Toney (Shrewsbury), Henri Saivet (Saint-Etienne).

Net spend: -£1.23m

Need: Striker, winger.

Rumoured targets: Christian Atsu, Callum McManaman , Ravel Morrison.

What Rafa Benitez says:

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Alex Pritchard has made the switch to Norwich.

Norwich City

Ins: Sergi Canos (Liverpool), Paul Jones (Portsmouth), Alex Pritchard (Tottenham), Michael McGovern (Hamilton).

Outs: Gary O'Neil (Bristol City), Remi Matthews (Hamilton), Jake Kean (Sheffield Wednesday), Declan Rudd (Charlton), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Vitesse), Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Legia Warsaw), Jamar Loza, Reiss Awuah, Afolabi Coker, Adel Gafaiti, Reece Hall-Johnson, Cameron King, Cameron Norman, Arinse Uade.

Net spend: -£1.45m

Need: Striker.

Rumoured targets: Jordan Rhodes, Dame N'Doye, Nahki Wells.

What Alex Neil says: "I am hopeful and expecting something to happen before the end of the window and I am certain it will get done."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Armand Traore has moved from QPR to Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest

Ins: Apostolos Vellios (Iraklis Thessaloniki), Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle), Damien Perquis (Toronto), Hildeberto Pereira (Benfica), Stephen Henderson (Charlton), Armand Traore (QPR), Pajtim Kasami (Olympiakos), Vladimir Stojkovic (Maccabi Haifa).

Outs: Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig), Robert Tesche (Birmingham), Andy Reid (Retired), Kelvin Wilson (Rotherham), Dorus de Vries (Celtic), Jamie Paterson (Bristol City), Josh Rees.

Net spend: -£9.18m

Need: Striker.

Rumoured targets: Patrick Bamford.

What Philippe Montanier says: "I am expecting at least one new player, but maybe two new players, now that Jamie (Paterson) has left. We will see. We have several days to work with. We have targets in mind. We have lot of players we are interested in, but we are not alone."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Ben Pringle is now a Preston player.

Preston North End

Ins: Chris Maxwell (Fleetwood), Simon Makienok (Palermo), Callum Robinson (Aston Villa), Anders Lindegaard (West Brom), Eoin Doyle (Cardiff), Tommy Spurr (Blackburn), Ben Pringle (Fulham).

Outs: Josh Brownhill (Bristol City), Jamie Jones (Stevenage), Chris Kirkland (Bury), Joe Garner (Rangers), Jack Ryan (Bradford Park), Nick Anderton (Barrow), Neil Kilkenny (Melbourne City), Kyel Reid (Coventry), Andy Little, Josh Heaton.

Net spend: -£1.22m

Need: Striker, attacking midfielder, winger, full-back.

Rumoured targets: Connor Randall, Gethin Jones.

What Simon Grayson says: "It’s important that we do try and bring people in but it’s not always easy to do it. There's a list and hopefully we can tick one or two off it."

Will they be busy?: Maybe.

QPR new boy Jake Bidwell

Queens Park Rangers

Ins: Ariel Borysiuk (Legia Warsaw), Jake Bidwell (Brentford), Joel Lynch (Huddersfield), Jordan Cousins (Charlton), Timothy Dieng (Duisburg), Yeni N'Gbakoto (Metz).

Outs: Clint Hill (Rangers), Leroy Fer (Swansea), Matt Phillips (West Ham), Rob Green (Leeds), Addison Garnett (Crawley), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Jake Mulraney (Inverness), Alejandro Faurlin (Getafe), Rob Green (Leeds), Tyler Blackwood (Arizona United), Darnell Furlong (Swindon), Michael Dougherty (Swindon), Samba Diakite, Yun Suk-Young, Oscar Gobern, Frankie Sutherland, Junior Hoilett.

Net spend: £6.25m

Need: Striker

Rumoured targets: Nicklas Bendtner.

What Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says: "I would hope to do some more business. We are looking at a few."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Tyler Blackett joined Reading this summer.

Reading

Ins: Danzell Gravenberch (FC Dordrecht), Joey van den Berg (Heerenveen), Joseph Mendes (Le Harve), Anssi Jaakkola (Ajax Cape Town), John Swift (Chelsea), Roy Beerens (Hertha Berlin), Yakou Meite (PSG), Liam Moore (Leicester), Sandro Wieser (Thun), Callum Harriot (Charlton), Tyler Blackett (Manchester United).

Outs: Rowan Liburd (Stevenage), Simon Cox (Southend), Sean Long (Cambridge), Pierce Sweeney (Exeter), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria), Oliver Norwood (Brighton), Aaron Tshibola (Aston Villa), Anton Ferdinand (Southend), Aaron Kuhl (Boreham Wood), Craig Tanner (Plymouth), Jonathan Bond (Gillingham), Hal Robson-Kanu.

Net spend: -£3.12m

Need: Striker.

Rumoured targets: Asamoah Gyan.

What Jaap Stam says: "The only thing we need to avoid is players leaving. I’ve spoken to the owners and the board and said we don't want to have the surprise of players leaving on the last day because then it’s very difficult to bring someone in who has the same quality."

Will they be busy?: Unlikely.

Jake Forster-Caskey has joined Rotherham

Rotherham United

Ins: Anthony Forde (Walsall), Lewis Price (Sheffield Wednesday), Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton), Will Vaulks (Falkirk), Kelvin Wilson (Nottingham Forest), Jon Taylor (Peterborough), Scott Allan (Celtic), Isaiah Brown (Chelsea), Dominic Ball (Tottenham), Darnell Fisher (Celtic), Tom Adeyemi (Cardiff).

Outs: Paddy Kenny (Northampton), Adam Collin (Notts County), Matt Derbyshire (Omonia Nicosia), Paul Green (Oldham), Alex Cairns (Fleetwood), Lewis Buxton (Bolton), Emmanuel Ledesma (Brentford), Jerome Thomas (Port Vale), Chris Dawson (Viking), Danny Collins, Leon Best, Lloyd Doyley.

Net spend: £914,000

Need: Left-back, striker.

Rumoured targets: Lee Gregory, Reece Burke, Adam Armstrong.

What Alan Stubbs says: "We were always going to be playing catch-up in this window with the amount of players who left in the summer and the amount of work we have had to do to bring the right people in."

Will they be busy?: Maybe.

Sheffield Wednesday have snapped up Steven Fletcher

Sheffield Wednesday

Ins: Steven Fletcher (Sunderland), Jake Kean (Norwich), Almen Abdi (Watford), Daniel Pudil (Watford), Vincent Sasso (Braga), Jordan Thorniley (Everton), Will Buckley (Sunderland), David Jones (Burnley).

Outs: Lewis Price (Rotherham), Will De Havilland (Wycombe), Cameron Dawson (Wycombe), Darryl Lachman (Willem II), Caolan Lavery.

Net spend: £3.06m

Need: Winger, striker, creative midfielder.

Rumoured targets: Jordan Rhodes, Alan Judge, Pedro Santos.

What Carlos Carvalhal says: "We have some gaps in the team and we are trying to fill them. If we can improve the team, we are open to that. We must cover the gaps and that’s our priority."

Will they be busy?: Maybe.

Jordi Gomez has re-signed for Wigan

Wigan Athletic

Ins: Stephen Warnock (Derby), Alex Gilbey (Colchester), Dan Burn (Fulham), Kyle Knoyle (West Ham), Nick Powell (Manchester United), Adam Bogdan (Liverpool), Jake Buxton (Derby), Jordi Gomez (Sunderland), Shaun MacDonald (Bournemouth), Luke Garbutt (Everton).

Outs: Grant Holt (Hibernian), Kevin McNaughton (Inverness), Leon Barnett (Bury), Danny Whitehead (Cheltenham), Sanmi Odelusi (Rochdale), Lee Nicholls (MK Dons), Jason Pearce (Charlton), Chris McCann (Atlanta United), Billy McKay (Oldham), Tim Chow (Ross County), Emyr Huws (Cardiff), Reece Wabara, Ryan Jennings.

Net spend: £0

Need: Full-back, striker, attacking midfielder.

Rumoured targets: Reece Burke, Callum Paterson, Patrick Bamford

What Gary Caldwell says: "There’s a few problems we have to deal with, and the club is working hard to make sure we do deal with that."

Will they be busy?: Yes.

Icelandic striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has signed for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ins: Andy Lonergan (Fulham), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Kaiserlautern), Joao Teixeira (Benfica), Silvio (Atletico Madrid), Helder Costa (Benfica), Paul Gladon (Heracles), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Manchester United), Prince Oniangue (Reims), Ola John (Benfica).

Outs: Tommy Rowe (Doncaster), Aaron McCarey (Ross County), Liam McAlinden (Exeter), Zeli Ismail (Bury), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Molde), Rajiv Van La Parra (Huddersfield), Razak Boukari.

Net spend: £3.4m

Need: Striker.

Rumoured targets: Chile Mauricio Pinilla.

What Walter Zenga says: "The more options you have the more solutions you have. The players must understand it's better to play 20 games and achieve something, than play 35 and finish 14th in the ranking."

Will they be busy?: Yes.