Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was linked to the managerial position at Wolfsburg yesterday, with some outlets claiming the boss would take over the German giant by the end of the week.

Despite the rumours, sources at Town's PPG Canalside training base told us no approach had been made for the head coach , who is currently enjoying some family time - as are his squad - ahead of the Christmas period.

The rumour mill was already in full swing however, with German and English news outlets suggesting Wagner's time in West Yorkshire had come to an end.

And the speculation continued to circulate until this morning when Wolfsburg director Hans-Gerd Bode denied the reports .

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on a long-term football legacy Share this video Watch Next

He told Germany's dpa agency: "We have a coach who is currently showing that he can give this team new direction.

"Last weekend's result shows that the team has taken up the fight. We are playing Gladbach on Tuesday and nothing is going to happen to the coach either before or after that game."

Reports of Wagner's departure have since subsided, leaving us more or less where we were last week - fourth in the league with an unbelievable manager.

Here you can see how the rumours developed and snowballed over the last two days.