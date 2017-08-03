He's only been at the football club for a month but already Danny Williams is making a splash with his Huddersfield Town team-mates.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who joined the club as a free agent when his contract at Reading elapsed earlier this summer, is currently part of Town's week-long Austria training camp.

And when he's not hard at work in training or facing searing heat in the first of the club's pre-season friendlies against Stuttgart while out there, he is prone to some blatant diving.

But whereas it is normally the scourge of the modern game, his somersault off a diving board after a tough training session at their Sportverein Brixen camp is perfectly acceptable.

The Examiner doesn't think it is quite Tom Daley style but it's a solid 7.5 – although head coach David Wagner may have had a few palpitations for fear Williams may suffer injury!

What do you make of Danny Williams' diving skills? Watch the video above and have your safe in the comments below....

Read More

Huddersfield Town latest