He's only been at the football club for a month but already Danny Williams is making a splash with his Huddersfield Town team-mates.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who joined the club as a free agent when his contract at Reading elapsed earlier this summer, is currently part of Town's week-long Austria training camp.

And when he's not hard at work in training or facing searing heat in the first of the club's pre-season friendlies against Stuttgart while out there, he is prone to some blatant diving.

But whereas it is normally the scourge of the modern game, his somersault off a diving board after a tough training session at their Sportverein Brixen camp is perfectly acceptable.

The Examiner doesn't think it is quite Tom Daley style but it's a solid 7.5 – although head coach David Wagner may have had a few palpitations for fear Williams may suffer injury!

What do you make of Danny Williams' diving skills?