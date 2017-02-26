The video will start in 8 Cancel

Collin Quaner was disappointed not to be able to help Huddersfield Town to a seventh successive SkyBet Championship victory at Barnsley FC.

The German striker, who came into David Wagner's starting-11 after Nahki Wells missed out with an ankle injury, is still searching for his first league goal for the club.

A £500,000 January transfer window purchase from Union Berlin , Quaner has netted for Town already, on his debut against Rochdale in the FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

But the 25-year-old was unable to score a winner for Huddersfield Town in South Yorkshire despite the side creating enough chances to win the game.

After dominating the early exchanges, Michael Hefele's 18th minute header was cancelled out by Marley Watkins second-half volley.

Town squandered a number of chances throughout the 90 minutes with Quaner seeing a late effort well saved by Barnsley stopper Adam Davies.

“I'm a bit disappointed I didn't score. I thought I did but it went straight at the goalkeeper which was unlucky,” Quaner said.

“We always knew it was going to be a hard fight today and we put in so much effort.

“We had a lot of chances and in the end we're disappointed we couldn't take all three points but we move on.”

After the game, head coach David Wagner praised the forward's performance as the best so far in a Town shirt – with Quaner also pleased with his display.

“I'm happy to play the full game and continue to work hard to try to be the first line of defence as well as attack,” he said.

The draw means Huddersfield Town remain in third position in the table, five points behind second-placed Newcastle United who could only draw at home to Bristol City and six adrift of Brighton & Hove Albion, who won 3-0 at home to Reading .

While both first and second face each other on Tuesday night, Town travel to Manchester City for a FA Cup replay the following evening – something the entire squad is looking forward to.

“It's a game we've just got to go into and enjoy – everyone is excited and looking forward to playing there and at such a big ground” Quaner added.