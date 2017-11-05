The video will start in 8 Cancel

After the victory over Manchester United, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner didn't think the John Smith's Stadium atmosphere could get any better.

But the German head coach was proven wrong as a crowd of 24,092 served up a cacophony of noise he later described as 'something extraordinary'.

It was of course helped by the feast of football his side put on – dominating the first-half proceedings with Rajiv van La Parra's wondrous strike the reward for it.

However, things took a turn for the worse at the beginning of the second period as Christopher Schindler saw red for a second-bookable offence.

Town remained resolute though which the final whistle sparking scenes of jubilation as Wagner leapt onto the field to celebrate with his players.

And as ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was on hand to capture the entire match day experience as well as his on-going thoughts throughout the Premier League clash.

