Izzy Brown has described helping Huddersfield Town to reach the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs as his ‘best feeling in football’.

The on-loan Chelsea forward scored the only goal in a drab affair with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux last night, finding the next with a sumptuous strike from 20 yards out.

Although the game will not live long in the memory as a spectacle, the result and three points was crucial in seeing David Wagner’s side over the line in a top six finish.

And Brown could not hide his delight after the game, describing it as the most important goal he had ever scored.

Beaming with pride, Izzy Brown said: “It’s a feeling I can’t describe, I am so happy, so ecstatic right now.

“It is probably my best feeling in football – to score such an important goal to take the boys to the play-offs.

“It’s the most important goal I have ever scored in my life."

The game in a bitterly cold West Midlands was the first start Brown had made for the side since sustaining a knee injury at Bristol City on March 17 with the player delighted to be back and his contribution to the team.

“It’s been difficult on the sidelines and I’ve missed playing,” Brown said.

“Watching it on the TV is not the same as being on the pitch and having an influence on the game.

“I’m happy to be back and it’s a great feeling right now and all the boys are equally happy as me.

“We’ve got a togetherness on and off the pitch and when it comes to it we fight for each other on the pitch.”

Although a play-off place is now ensured, Brown believes there will be no let-up for the side ahead of their final two league games of the normal campaign against Birmingham City on Saturday and Cardiff City the following Sunday.

“We can maybe relax a little bit now as the pressure is off but we will still be fighting the same way as we have all season.

“We still want to pick up as many points as possible to finish as high as we can.”