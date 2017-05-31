Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final victory over Reading FC means the club return to English football's top-flight for the first time since 1972.

It's a fairytale dream come true which few Town fans would have ever thought they would witness in their lifetime.

Promotion brings a vast financial reward of at least £185 million but also a number of logistical issues which the club may need to address before the likes of Arsenal , Manchester United and Chelsea visit the John Smith's Stadium .

The Premier League 's broadcast team will assess the current facilities on offer before a formal induction on Thursday.

Below the Examiner picks out a few areas from the league's handbook which may cause any newly promoted clubs such as Huddersfield Town a few headaches.

The Stadium

There are 32 pages of rules relating to clubs' grounds but Town should have no problems in this regard, as the award-winning John Smith's Stadium is only 23-years-old and has staged several international rugby league and rugby union games.

The club share the venue with Super League's Huddersfield Giants and must have primacy over fixtures to ensure no double-bookings which is similar to the arrangement already in place for the Championship.

In the Stands

The John Smith's Stadium has 24,000 seats, all with unimpeded views and cover from the elements while the ground regulations and safety certificate is up-to-date as well.

Currently the handbook only has one sentence on the provision of "sufficient and adequate" facilities for disabled supporters but all Premier League clubs are under pressure to significantly improve access and facilities.

Under the Stands

Each club must ensure visiting teams get clean toilets and showers, as well as a changing room of at least 30 square metres.

Again, not a problem for a stadium which hosts rugby league as well.

It must also provide suitable facilities for match officials and a room for anti-doping staff and a clear security plan for all visitors, including broadcasters, is also required.

Playing Surface

The Premier League wants pitches to be a minimum of 105 metres by 68 metres which Town can easily accommodate with room to spare.

The stadium also has the required under-soil heating and there should be no difficulty in setting the mowers to the prescribed 30 millimetres for each blade of grass.

However, due to David Wagner's meticulous like-for-like training regime, work is also underway at PPG Canalside to ensure match day playing facilities are replicated as best as possible.

Goal-line Technology

With the English Football League not rolling out goal-line technology until next season, Town have not needed the camera-based system.

However, it will be needed next campaign with it also installed for the Play-Off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday with no issues reported.

Media Facilities

This is probably the biggest challenge for any new Premier League club, particularly Huddersfield Town .

There are 14 different media locations - commentary positions, pitch-side TV presentation areas, press seats and so on that all need to be considered.

Clubs must also ensure they have adequate internet connectivity and provide 70 seats for post-match press conferences, 50 seats for reporters to watch the game and 20 places for photographers.

Domestic TV commentary teams get three seats each, overseas teams just two, with minimum space requirements for laptops and monitors.

Each ground must have two studios with windows which overlook the pitch, five places for cameras in the tunnel and 20 spaces for broadcasters in the car park.

The club must also provide refreshments to this media army before the game, at half-time and afterwards.

Media Access

The increase in media attention and broadcast rights means clubs must let the media speak to their manager and players regularly.

Domestic and overseas rights-holders submit two-man shortlists of players they want for interviews in the week before games and afterwards.

And clubs must put at least one of them up, with every player doing at least five preview interviews a season, although no player has to do consecutive weeks and clubs can get four-week exemptions.

This merry-go-round of requests could start within weeks, as the Premier League holds a big pre-season media event with at least one of the promoted clubs each year.