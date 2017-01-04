Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Ryan Fraser dazzled for AFC Bournemouth in their stunning 3-3 draw against Arsenal last night, Huddersfield Town fans could be forgiven for thinking what might have been.

For this time four years ago, Town were believed to be in the vanguard for the player's signature while he was at Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen.

Coming through the youth ranks at Pittodrie, Fraser was making a significant impressing in the Dons first team during the early part of the 2012–13 campaign – picking up the Young Player of the Month award for both September and October 2012.

Still a teenager, the winger rejected a contract extension at the club in December 2012 – alerting a number of clubs, including Huddersfield Town, to his potential availability during the 2013 January transfer window.

With the highly prised player out of contract at the end of the season, Aberdeen would have been entitled to a £250,000 home-grown player compensation if he left in the summer but were obviously keen to cash in on the then-18-year-old.

But outspoken attacks on Huddersfield Town from former Aberdeen players Willie Miller and Joe Harper appeared to scupper any potential move to West Yorkshire.

Speaking at the time, Dons Legend Miller urged Fraser not to "waste the next few years with the likes of them (Town)."

The Scotland international, who won the European Cup Winners' Cup and later went on to be Aberdeen boss and Director of Football Development, added: "Huddersfield are never going to be serious challengers for honours or promotion to the Premier League.

"People talk about the Dons' past glories. Huddersfield's glory days are not so much ancient as prehistoric.

Meanwhile, another former Dons player Joe Harper described his own spell in West Yorkshire as 'hell on Earth' in his regular column for the Aberdeen Express.

Harper, who moved from Greenock Morton to Huddersfield Town in 1967, said: “Hell would probably have been a better place to be than that particular part of Yorkshire.”

Scottish-born Harper described the Fartown of the 1960s as the ‘backside of the world’ and summarised his time at Town as ‘by far the worst time of my entire career’.

Harper made 28 appearance for Town scoring four goals until he returned to Morton in 1968 and went on to ply his trade at Aberdeen, Everton and Hibernian where he scored over 150 goals between 1969 and 1981.

In his column Harper, 65, said: “Dons’ youngster Ryan Fraser would be better off going anywhere but Huddersfield.

“To say I hated every second of my time down there would be an understatement. Those 18 months ended up a nightmare, by far the worst time of my entire career.

“Huddersfield stuck me in digs in an area called Fartown. It was the backside of the world, grim and unfriendly.”

Fraser eventually signed a three-year contract with then-League One side Bournemouth, the Cherries paying Aberdeen a transfer fee of £400,000 to complete the deal in the January.

During his first season at Dean Court, the now-22-year-old helped Eddie Howe's gain promotion to the SkyBet Championship.

After spending a season-long loan at Ipswich Town last campaign, Fraser has returned to the Dorset outfit in fine form.

Last month he scored his first Premier League goal in a 4-3 win over Liverpool as well as scoring Bournemouth's third against Arsenal last night as he terrorized the Gunners defence for the first hour of the game.