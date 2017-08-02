Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the new Premier League season just 10 days away, it's getting down to the business end of each club's pre-season preparations.

Huddersfield Town have so far spent in the region of £35m on new talent to equip themselves for the top-flight while simultaneously taking in friendlies from as close to home as Bury and Barnsley to further afield in Germany and Austria.

But what have their top-flight rivals been up to so far?

Below Examiner writer Ben Abbiss takes a quick-fire look at all the comings and goings as well as the main action and talking points from each club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Arsenal

Results have not been promising for Arsenal fans ahead of what will no doubt be another tumultuous season for Arsene Wenger.

Speculation remains over the long-term future of stars Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez but perhaps more worrying is how lost new record signing Alexandre Lacazette has looked in home defeats to Chelsea and Sevilla.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth recently suffered their first defeat of pre season thanks to a 0-1 home loss to Valencia.

However, Eddie Howe's side continue to develop their own brand of passing football with the addition of experienced heads, Jermaine Defoe and Asmir Begovic.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Star player Anthony Knockaert has missed Brighton's pre-season with injury and is likely to miss their opening day fixture against Manchester City.

Uninspiring draws against Norwich City and La Liga side Girona FC do not bode well for a club that looks unlikely to add much Premier League level talent to its ranks this summer.

Burnley

Sean Dyche has bolstered his squad with sensibly priced Premier League stalwarts Jack Cork, Jon Walters and Phil Bardsley as well as Leeds United left back Charlie Taylor.

Ahead of what looks likely to be another tough scrap for survival, Andre Gray and Robbie Brady have been the stars of pre-season – bagging seven goals between them.

Chelsea

The defending champions have finished their pre-season campaign already and are now solely preparing to face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday August 6.

Antonio Conte explained away recent home defeats to Bayern Munich and Inter Milan as the result of tiredness, brought on by a demanding tour of Asia.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's new Dutch manager, Frank De Boer, has tried to bring a touch of total football to Selhurst Park this pre-season and so far it seems to have worked.

Last season's dangerman, Wilfred Zaha, has picked up where he left off, jinking round defenders and grabbing a goal in a draw against Metz.

Better news for Huddersfield Town is that Cristian Benteke is yet to score in pre-season.

Given he is a confidence striker, whose goals come like red buses, it will be a good sign if the Belgian fails to score before he faces Town on the Premier League's opening day.

Everton

Transfers, transfers and more transfers.

Romelu Lukaku: out, everyone else: in. Will Keane, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klassen added up to around the same amount as Lukaku's £80m fee and have all settled in well during pre-season.

Wayne Rooney's homecoming has seen him score two goals in three otherwise anonymous appearances.

Leicester City

A lack of goals has defined the former champions' series of friendlies this summer.

Worryingly for Leicester fans the only players to actually score for the foxes – aside from new centre back, Harry MaGuire – are Riyad Mahrez and Ismail Slimani, both of whom are expected to leave before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool

A summer marred by failures to sign key transfer targets - Virgil Van Dijk and Naby Keita - has distracted from victories against Leicester, Crystal Palace, Hertha Berlin and most recently, an away win at Bayern Munich.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will not read too much into his side's defeat in the latest incarnation of Manchester derby, this time held in Houston on Thursday July 20.

It was City's first pre-season fixture and Manchester United's third so a 2-0 loss will not be of concern - the 4-1 and 3-0 wins against Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur respectively are perhaps more representative of where City are at, outplaying both these teams with some breathtaking football.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho snatched Romelu Lukaku from under the nose of Chelsea - three goals in five matches and some inconsistent displays have followed.

The signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea could be more important still; the defensive midfielder will allow Paul Pogba a freer role after a string of dominant performances during pre season.

Newcastle United

In Newcastle's first game, against what could be considered Premier League level opposition, they lost 2-1 to Mainz.

It was a drab performance during which Rafa Benitez gave minutes to 22 players whereas the 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg was more of the level expected by the renowned Spanish coach.

Southampton

The Virgil Van Dijk transfer saga has been a shadow over the Saints' preparations for the coming campaign. This can perhaps explain some disappointing draws against Brentford and Saint Gallen.

Stoke

Mark Hughes' men started their pre-season way back on July 10 and have gone on to record some solid wins against Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers as well as a 4-2 defeat at AS Monaco - Xherdan Shaqiri's talismanic performances a shining light in an otherwise flat summer showing.

Swansea City

Much of the summer has seen speculation over the future of influential playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson with the uncertainty casting a shadow over Paul Clement's first summer in charge of the club. The loan capture of Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham a potential bright spot.

Tottenham Hotspur

Mixed pre-season results have seen Pochettino's men beat Paris Saint Germain and taught a footballing lesson by Manchester City.

A lack of signings and some long-term injuries to the likes of Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Son Heung-Min and Erik Lamela are getting Spurs fans worried. Especially considering their poor form at new home, Wembley Stadium.

Watford

A worrying defeat to AFC Wimbledon was followed by wins against Viktoria Plzen and La Liga team, Eibar. A goalless draw at Aston Villa is perhaps an indication of the Hornets' biggest problem going into next season: a lack of goals.

West Bromwich Albion

A typically Tony Pulis pre-season has seen an unenviable list of first-team injuries build up at the Hawthorns.

Recent casualties Chris Brunt and James McClean join Matt Phillips, Gareth McAuley, James Morrison and Jake Livermore on the injury table after a summer which also saw Pulis lose captain, Darren Fletcher to Stoke City.

West Ham United

Another team to have completed their pre-season campaign already, the Hammers have not had great results.

Draws to opposition such as Sturm Graz's second team are discouraging, however a host of solid signings, including former Manchester United poacher, Javier Hernandez should help.