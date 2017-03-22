Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy will be playing Premier League football one way or another next season, according to the player's Sydney-based agent Paddy Dominquez.

The midfielder has been in scintillating form during his season-long loan deal at Huddersfield Town and is expected to report back to parent-club Manchester City after the summer break.

Integral to Town's success, the Australian's displays have led him to be included in the SkyBet Championship Team of the Year which was announced earlier this week.

Although David Wagner's side are pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League, the side currently sit third in the league – six points behind second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with a game in hand.

But Mooy's agent believes whether Town are promoted the Premier League or not, the 26-year-old will be there no matter what.

"There are three potential pathways for Aaron at the end of the season and each one of them, it would appear, are Premier League-bound," declared Dominguez.

"A lot depends on what happens in the play-offs with Huddersfield Town still in contention to be promoted.

"He's a Manchester City player of course... and he may get pulled back there and possibly Pep Guardiola will take him on their pre-season tour to have a further look at him.

"If not, there's a potential he could be sold or even loaned out again next season.

Premier League giants have already resisted the overtures from an un-named Championship club for his services on a permanent basis back in January with a bid believed to be in the region of £8.8m.

"It's his ambition to play at the top level in England,” Dominquez said. "There's a lot of interest in Aaron, and there has been for a while," he added.

"I am sure that will continue at the end of the season.

"He's contracted to one of the world's largest clubs and is not in a bad situation, no matter what happens."

Dominquez went on the say he had no doubt Mooy would flourish in England's top tier with the season in the Championship a perfect learning curve for the Australian.

"The purpose of playing in the Championship, in a league so hard on the body and the mind, it is the perfect preparation for the Premier League," he said.

"In some respects, the Premier League would be easier... the players are better quality but it doesn't have to break your body so much.

"You have to be smarter in many ways but physically you don't have to go through a Waterloo-like battle every week.

"It would be a natural progression for him. I am exited at the prospect of seeing him there because I don't expect him to be an average player... I think he will have an impact."