Days after being linked to Huddersfield Town's Nahki Wells, another striker has been mooted with a move to Burnley FC.

According to The Mail, the Clarets have made a bid of up to £3million for Stoke City forward Jon Walters.

The striker has grown increasingly frustrated at a lack of match action after making just 13 Premier League starts last campaign and currently has 12 months left on his current contract.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is keen to bolster his firepower after scoring just 39 times in the league last season with only the three relegated sides - Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City scoring fewer.

Staying with Burnley and Everton are willing to offer £25m for Clarets defender Michael Keane, according to The Sun.

Burnley were prepared to keep the 24-year-old for another season but with his contract expiring next summer they would have risked losing him on a free transfer.

The player is reported to be keen on a move to Goodison Park as he pushes to establish himself in the England set-up ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Meanwhile, after being linked with a move to Huddersfield Town earlier this week, odds of Britt Assombalonga returning to Watford have been slashed by SkyBet.

The price has been cut to 7/1 with the Hornets now second favourites behind Middlesbrough to land the Nottingham Forest forward.

Assombalonga began his career at Vicarage Road, but left for Peterborough United in 2013 before being sold to Nottingham Forest a year later for around £5.5m.

Though his City Ground career has been plagued by injuries, the 24-year-old has still managed to score 30 goals in 69 appearances.

And finally, fellow Premier League new-boys Brighton & Hove Albion appear to be the frontrunners to land Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing - despite Town also being linked to the winger.

The Sun claim the 32-year-old has no future at the Riverside under new boss Garry Monk and could be available on a free transfer.