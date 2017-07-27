Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has confirmed Huddersfield Town will listen to serious offers for striker Nahki Wells.

The Bermudian frontman, who is out of contract at the end of the coming season, played a big part in helping Town win promotion to the Premier League, netting 10 goals.

Town, however, have signed two strikers in the closed season – Steve Mounie for £11.5m from Montpellier and Laurent Depoitre for £3.5m from Porto – and Wagner concedes Wells, who missed the 2-1 friendly defeat by Udinese with an ankle injury, faces strong competition for a starting shirt.

“Everybody can see how high the quality is of the strikers we’ve brought in,” said Wagner, who watched Tom Ince score his fourth goal of pre-season against the Italian Serie A side.

“There is Mounié, Depoitre and we still have Elias Kachunga and Collin Quaner who are able to play there.

“This isn’t the best situation for Nahki and, of course, he is the name who is on the market – so we will listen if there is some serious interest in him.”

Wells, who made 47 appearances in total for Town last season, including the play-off final at Wembley, was previously Town's record £1.3m signing from Bradford, has been linked most recently with beaten opponents Reading.