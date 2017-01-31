Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have sold development defender Jacob Hanson to Bradford City.

The 19-year-old right-back moves to the League One promotion chasers for an undisclosed fee which includes add-ons.

As was the case when centre-back William Boyle joined Cheltenham Town earlier this month, Town have a sell-on clause.

Huddersfield-born Hanson joined Town from Kirkburton Juniors as a 13-year-old, when he was seen as a striker.

He signed his first professional contract in 2015.

Hanson was an unused substitute in the home Capital One Cup clash with Notts County in August 2015.

And later that season he helped the then Under 21s win the Professional Development League title, scoring the winner in the 2-1 play-off final victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Bradford, who have Town striker Jordy Hiwula on loan (he has scored nine times), are fifth in the table.

They have a Checkatrade Trophy tie at Oxford United on Tuesday night and host Gillingham in League One on Saturday.

Town's head of football operations Stuart Webber explained: "This transfer is the right move for the club, the academy and the player.

"The aim of the Huddersfield Town academy is to produce players of a Championship standard and beyond for the first team, that is clear.

"However, it is also strategically important to us to that all our young players have good careers and this move gives Jacob a chance to make strides at a good club.

"The terms of the agreement are structured so that Huddersfield Town is compensated accordingly if Jacob is a success at Bradford City, which we hope he is.

"This is the case with several recent departures, who are now playing senior football at a good level; the likes of Joe Wright, William Boyle and Jack Senior.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jacob the best of luck with his move."