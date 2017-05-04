Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants’ key signing of the close season is battling hard to get up to pace in his debut Super League season.

Jake Mamo has finally got his campaign under way, making his debut for the Giants last moth in the 29-22 home defeat against Catalan Dragons when he scored a try and won the man-of-the-match award despite the team losing 29-22.

The 22-year-old, who was signed from Giants head coach Rick Stone’s former Australian NRL club Newcastle Knights, has also crossed the line in his two other Super League appearances the 26-24 defeat at Warrington Wolves and the 31-12 away win at Leeds Rhinos in the last round – and he was not on duty for the 28-24 home Challenge Cup exit against Championship side Swinton Lions.

But despite all that, Mamo admits he has work to do after missing the pre-season and then the start of the competitive action after breaking an ankle in a moped accident while on holiday in Bali.

“It has been good just to get out there on the field and play,” admitted Mamo.

“The ankle is feeling good now, but the rest of the body is trying to catch up.

“Not having had a pre-season I am a bit off the pace and it is now all about getting up to speed.”

In the space of three games Mamo has already tasted the highs and lows of rugby league in England as the Giants followed the defeats against the Dragons and Wolves with a sensational away win against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.

“It is definitely the case that we haven’t shown any consistency this season,” said Mamo, who was the first player ever to score three tries in the Under 20s State of Origin match as he starred in New South Wales’ 30-8 win in 2014.

“I guess the team is really a work in progress at the moment and we are doing all we can to pick up some results along the way.

“We have beaten Leeds in the last round, which has shown what we can do.

“But the major thing is that we take confidence from that win and see how we go in the game against Castleford.”

Castleford Tigers arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight (8pm) as Super League leaders, but Mamo was reading little into that as to what he expects the Giants to get out of the contest.

“I don’t pay too much attention to who is sitting where on the league ladder,” said Mamo.

“The plan is to win the game, so in that sense it is the same as every other game in Super League.”

Giants coach Stone wants to see the effort shown in the victory against Leeds at Headingley continue into tonight’s game against Tigers.

“You have got to fight hard every week and we have not had enough of that over the past few weeks and that intent for the full 80 minutes,” said Stone.

“So it was good to see that we got it against Leeds and we need to produce that kind of effort every week.”

SQUADS

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Jake Mamo, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Seb Ikahihifo, Olly Roberts, Paul Clough, Nathan Mason, Daniel Smith, Gene Ormsby, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Jared Simpson, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Rangi Chase, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Alex Fister, Kieran Gill, Tom Holmes, Kevin Larroyer, Andy Lynch, Nathan Massey Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Greg Minikin, Adam Milner, Joel Monaghan, Junior Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Gadwin Springer, Michael Shenton, Jake Webster