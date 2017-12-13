Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Mamo is ready to return to his try scoring exploits with Huddersfield Giants.

The 23-year-old, who grabbed nine tries for the Giants last season after signing from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, is back in training after surgery on a foot injury .

The injury forced an early end to his 2017 campaign, which included some spectacular scores , but the man head coach Rick Stone insisted the Giants should sign, is ready for action again.

“I’m feeling good. I think it’s about four months post-surgery, so I’ve just started running,” said Mamo.

“I actually had my first run a little while ago, so that was good, it gave me a bit of confidence with coming back from injury.

“I’ve been mucking about with the footie a bit and I feel pretty good on it.

“The running was pretty boring as it was just running straight on the treadmill, but it’s the progression that you have to do, so it’s good to be back.

“Officially, I probably won’t be back with a ball for another three or four weeks, but like I said I’ve just been mucking about a bit.”

Mamo is pleased to be back from rehab as the majority of the Giants squad are back at work for pre-season training.

“It’s fun being around all the players,” explained Mamo.

“Everyone is doing quite well. We’re only the second week in but hopefully they will keep it up. There’s a good vibe around.

“Pre-season is always fun, but it’s hard. You make the best of it. I’m looking forward to playing next year and looking forward to seeing what we can do.

“We’ve got a good side this year, so it’s just whether we can put it together when it comes to playing again.

“I’m quite excited to see how we fare this year, I think we’ll do a lot better than we did last year.”

“I’ve got programs set in place obviously with the physios, getting back to running as normal. Like I said, that’ll probably take three or four weeks I’m hoping, and after that I’ll just jump in with the team and do what I’m told for the rest of pre-season, a fair bit of fitness and skills work and what not.”

And that confidence is buoyed by the exploits of Jermaine McGillvary and Ollie Roberts in the Rugby League World Cup.

“ Jez is one of the best in our team and we pretty much play off him every week, with him making metres, kicking our sets off, and he’s done the exact same for England,” said Mamo.

“I think he made over 200 metres in the first game against Australia, and they’re obviously the number one team in the world, so for him to be doing that against that sort of side is great.

“It’s good to see him doing that, and it’ll be good to have him back and be doing that for us at the start of the season.

“As for Ollie, he’s shown us what he can do at times throughout the year and he backed it up with a good showing in the World Cup, so he’ll be better for that so hopefully he can take that into this year, and smash some blokes like I saw a few clips of him doing in the World Cup.

“I just want the Giants to be consistent, personally I want not to get injured, but as a team I really think we could achieve something, and can actually take out some sort of trophy, whether that’s the Challenge Cup or the Super League, that’s what I’m aiming for, and nothing less.”