Huddersfield Town fans always knew this point would come.

The point where a poor run of results for the club leaves everyone scratching their heads, wondering where the next win or, for that matter, the next goal is going to come from.

Last Saturday at Swansea City was a huge disappointment, but mostly for the result.

The performance had some good moments but, once again, individual errors cost Town dearly.

I’m not just talking about the obvious goal conceded before half time – it’s errors in front of goal as well - Tom Ince really ought to have scored that chance.

We can talk about individual errors at the back, but forwards missing golden opportunities – which don’t come around that often – punish you just as much.

Ironically, playing Manchester United this weekend, where expectations are low, is probably a good thing.

It is almost like a ‘free go’.

Get Aaron Mooy back starting in the midfield, in a squad which is well rested after a week, and fully focused on the task in hand.

United, on the other hand, are playing their third successive away match after the goalless draw at Liverpool and Champions League trip to Benfica.

If Town can start with that energy and enthusiasm and get a bit of luck, then there is no reason why the 9/1 against them winning can’t look a big price come 5pm on Saturday.

That price certainly won’t be getting any of my money but, nevertheless, games against the top six are chances to reinvigorate the campaign.

Just look at Crystal Palace last week!

No goals, no points and playing the champions.

Suddenly a bit of good fortune with an own goal by Chelsea, the return of Wilfried Zaha to the scoresheet and every Palace fan is now approaching the season with new-found optimism.

Exactly the same can happen for Town – it could be this weekend against United or even next against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Town players just need to keep believing in what they are doing.

It is fascinating to listen to David Wagner, as the head coach has used the phrase several times that his players ‘need to be more brave’.

That is not in a physical sense, it’s about players having confidence in their own ability in tight situations and providing quality in the final third, to create goals and opportunities for colleagues.

It is going to be tough, but Town fans knew that.

No matter what happens, I am sure the crowd will stick with their team – and you never know!

Saturday could be three points and a kick start for Town’s season again.