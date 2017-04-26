Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nostalgia just isn’t what it used to be and, looking back, even ‘hindsight’ is no longer a wonderful thing.

For the next few weeks everyone connected with Huddersfield Town will be focusing on the present – the here and the now, and this is why.

David Wagner and Dean Hoyle could be about to write the next chapter in Terrier history.

The new world order of the Hoyle era is achingly close to achieving its goal.

If the reminiscing of future mums, dads and grandparents is to begin with “I was there when David Wagner’s Bundschuh rebels challenged and overcame the established convention of the big clubs….” then now is the time for it to happen.

OK, so apart from this week’s win at Molineux , recent results could have been better.

The truth is things could be far worse - just take a look at this week’s headlines.

The English Football League says it remains “exceptionally concerned” about the crisis that has engulfed Leyton Orient.

What a shame the EFL appear to have been exceptionally ineffective when dealing with the concerns of the Leyton Orient Fans Trust (LOFT).

With staff still waiting for last month’s wages, the club falling out of the Football League and the owner, Francesco Bechetti, failing to have any communication with his employees since December 2016 the future looks very bleak.

On Monday evening the EFL released a statement saying it was frustrated about the situation at Brisbane Road and warned the club’s directors that “silence is not an acceptable response”.

That must really have caused Signor Bechetti a sleepless night.

The EFL Executive has now arranged a meeting with LOFT but continues to defend its ‘fit and proper person’ guidelines for football club owners with the following statement: “It is important that supporters understand that the test governs the eligibility of who is able to own a club; it does not also ensure that those individuals have the capability to manage it properly.”

Well that is most reassuring. Meanwhile Europe is in turmoil.

France is emerging from a revolution and, over in Liversedge, John Booth lies critically injured in the Yew Tree public house.

He beckons the Rev Hammond Robertson to come forward and asks him whether or not he is capable of keeping a secret.

“Of course”, Hammond eagerly replies, he knew that ‘silence was not an acceptable response’.

Booth then gestures for the clergyman to draw closer still, before whispering into his ear.

“Well so can I!” and with these famous last words, John Booth, passes away.

Was John Booth about to divulge the names of his co-conspirators who were involved in the attack on Rawfolds Mill in April 1812?

Did John know that this would be his very last breath? Was he finally seeking forgiveness? Who better to entrust with your salvation than a man of the cloth?

After all, John Booth was ‘a fit and proper person’, he had signed the Luddite ‘non-disclosure agreement’ with his own blood and, although he might have tormented the clergy responsible for cauterising his wounds and torturing him, he would now meet his maker safe in the knowledge that any conflict, of interest to the militia, would not enter the public domain but go with him to the grave.

There are no secrets about the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) coach going to Birmingham City on Saturday April 29th leaving Gooder St, Brighouse at 10.15am and the John Smith’s Stadium at 10.45am. There will be further pick up points along the M1.

Fares are £14 for HTSA Members and £16 for Non-members with all accompanied juniors (under seven years) travel free of charge!

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.