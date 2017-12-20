Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the onset of the hectic Christmas period, it can only mean one thing – the January Transfer Window is just around the corner....

Clubs up and down the country will be looking to do deals throughout next month in order to improve their squads for title charges, promotion pushes or relegation escapes.

Having already claimed 21 points from 18 games, David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town are right on track to survive their inaugural Premier League campaign.

And their already impressive points haul should also strengthen their position at the negotiating table as a credible top-flight side who are looking to maintain and improve as opposed to desperately purchase to starve off fears of the drop.

But what areas does the club need to invest in? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say in the poll below...

Goalkeepers

Jonas Lossl has adapted well to the rigours of English football and has indisputably cemented his place as Town’s main man between the sticks.

The way Wagner insists his side play out from the back will always cause problems but the Dane has saved the side enough times to counter that while also being useful in the assists column with his long-ball distribution.

With more than able deputies in Joel Coleman and the vastly experienced Rob Green, this position is really not a priority next month.

Full Backs

Last season Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe were the first-choices with relatively little competition for their places.

The permanent capture of Scott Malone from Fulham over the summer along with the loan signing of Florent Hadergjonaj has not only added balance but addressed that issue.

All four players have provided a reasonable contribution to Town’s campaign so far and for this reason this area doesn’t need any further investment.

Central Defenders

After a shaky start, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen has adapted well alongside Christopher Schindler at the heart of Huddersfield Town’s defence.

But with long-term injury victim Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Michael Hefele struggling with a persistent Achilles problem it has left only Martin Cranie as back-up.

Another centre back, of Premier League experience, who is happy to sit on the bench and bide their time would be ideal acquisition next month.

Central Midfielders

The Aaron Mooy - Jonathan Hogg midfield axis is still fundamental to the success of Huddersfield Town but the summer addition of Danny Williams has taken the pressure off the duo.

It has also meant Mooy has been able to play further upfield at times as well as Town occasionally adopting a three-man holding midfield when facing bigger Premier League sides.

And with veteran Dean Whitehead also around, this is a position that doesn’t need any tweaking at all.

Wingers

With Elias Kachunga ruled out for up to three months with a knee injury it has further exacerbated Town’s lack of personnel in the wide areas.

At times there has been an over-reliance on both Kachunga and Rajiv van La Parra with Collin Quaner as understudy on the right and Tom Ince on the left.

But in reality only Dutchman Van La Parra is a natural wideman with the others arguably ‘jacks of all trade but masters of none’.

An out-and-out winger with pace and trickery to burn would be ideal to enhance the supply line to the goal-hungry Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie.

Number 10

Another position where injuries have highlighted a lack of strength in depth with Kasey Palmer ’s hamstring issues meaning the position has often been problematic.

David Wagner has continually stated Abdelhamid Sabiri is one for the future which has often meant Ince has been forced to play more centrally.

Unless there is confidence Palmer’s persistent injury problems are behind him in the second part of the season, another player, even on-loan, may be a viable option.

Forwards

Contrary to the popular misconception, Huddersfield Town do not need another striker with Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounié both adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League (and scoring!) well.

The issues are in the supply line behind them – both on the aforementioned wide and ‘Number 10’ roles.

Tweak these and not only will more chances and goals come but it would free up the likes of Quaner and a fit-again Kachunga to play up front if necessary.