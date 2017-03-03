Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The interest in a “Stand Up For Town” campaign has continued to draw lots of comment.

The topic was particularly pertinent following the Barnsley game and has prompted these words from Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA).

HTSA are keen to get to the bottom of a problem which is neither trivial nor petty; but does have the potential to cause supporters significant upset and discomfort.

Both HTSA and the North Stand Loyal (NSL) are determined to ensure that all supporters can enjoy a ‘cracking’ atmosphere with a comfortable, unrestricted view from a position of their choice no matter where they are from.

Is this possible? Of course it is.

A designated safe-standing area, along with the flexibility of rail-seating, will render the pre kick-off ‘scramble’ for a good view obsolete.

If such a policy works abroad, why not just poach the idea?

There is even a Scottish example to be found at Celtic Park.

Whether you want to ‘Sit in the stand’ or ‘Stand in situ’, HTSA is now campaigning on your behalf.

Please add to the volume and give HTSA/NSL your full support.

Meanwhile, if you are not already an HTSA shareholder there has never been a better time to join.

The next trip will be on Saturday, March 11, for Huddersfield Town's away game at Brentford.

As usual the coach will be departing from Brighouse, Gooder Street, as well as the John Smith’s Stadium.

If you would like to reserve a seat you can now book through the HTSA website.

For further details contact our travel lines on 07905 580784 and 07798 727782 or, better still, call in for a chat at the HTSA cabin before the Newcastle United or Aston Villa games.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, feel free to email our Chairman, Trev Whitehead at chair@htsa-web.com.