As an inveterate pessimist I am rarely disappointed.

Whether this jeremiad persona is due to nature or nurture, or solely a result of the emotional peaks and troughs experienced as a Huddersfield Town fan is a debate for another day.

But, for today, this leopard intends to change its spots in anticipation that tomorrow’s pages of the Examiner will be crammed full of euphoric accounts of a Town victory over the Canaries.

The lyrical waxing of Messrs Booth, Barrow and Welton will of course leave very little space for the usual Thursday epistle from the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) and so here it is, a day early, along with the results from tomorrow’s racing at Aintree, Chelmsford City, Southwell and Taunton.

Following on from James Chisem’s comprehensive account of “A Week in the Life of…..” the HTSA diary reveals yet another radio interview.

For those sceptics who suspect James probably has the perfect face for radio the interview was filmed.

So, even if it is just to satisfy your own curiosity, why not visit the Stand Up for Town website and see the HTSA scribe, along with NSL’s Oli Fisher, discuss all things ‘safe standing’?

At this point please forgive any repetition, hesitation or even the slightest deviation and spare me just one more precious minute.

HTSA are keen to emphasise the Stand Up for Town campaign is not about pleasing bon viveur, party animals who want a cup final atmosphere at every home game.

The Stand Up for Town campaign is about ‘Choice’ for all supporters.

Supporters who wish to remain seated will be able to view the entire game free from restrictions or obstruction.

Equally, supporters who understand why even chapel choirs are allowed to stand to perform will be able to wave their colours, raise the roof and, who knows, bring to life the twelfth man of sensurround, community singing.

Since the launch of the campaign, responses posted on social media suggest that popular misconceptions about rail seating and all-seater stadia still persist.

Rather than taking for ‘gospel’ what Atari Terrier might be spouting, on your favourite ‘Down with the Web’ site, for just a few clicks more you can go online to the FSF and research the facts. Stand up for Town could be a significant move towards ‘pleasing all of the people all of the time’.

Now, that can’t be a bad thing!

And for those who take the trouble to visit the FSF website…

Including pre-season friendlies, during season 2016/17 the Huddersfield Town First XI have played at only two grounds where safe-standing is an option.

Email the names of both grounds, along with your full name and your postal address, to chair@htsa-web.com.

The first ten correct replies will receive free HTSA membership and a HTSA pin badge plus one lucky winner drawn from these ten correct replies will receive a bonus prize of £20.

The HTSA coach to Nottingham Forest leaves Gooder St, Brighouse at 11:15am and the John Smith’s Stadium at 11:45am.

Fares are very reasonably priced at £11 for HTSA Members and £13 for Non-members. All accompanied juniors (under 7 years) can travel free of charge!

If you have any questions, you can visit our Huddersfield Town Supporters Association website, email travel@htsa-web.com, call our Travel Line on 07905 580784 or drop in at the Cabin before tonight’s game.

And now, as promised, one day early, here are Thursday’s racing results from Aintree, Chelmsford City, Southwell and Taunt [Research Machine: out of memory]

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.