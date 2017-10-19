Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If Huddersfield Town are set to spring a surprise against the much-fancied Manchester United this weekend then a change of personnel as well as formation may be needed.

The general consensus is that if Steve Mounié has fully recovered from the heel injury that has kept him sidelined since the West Ham United defeat then boss David Wagner should plump for a 4-4-2 formation.

It would probably mean the much-maligned Rajiv van La Parra would drop down to the bench with Elias Kachunga on the right, Tom Ince on the left and a central midfield duo of Aaron Mooy alongside either Jonathan Hogg or Danny Williams.

But it isn’t the only personnel change German head coach Wagner should consider, with the suggestion utility player Martin Cranie should partner Christopher Schindler at centre-back – perhaps initially raising a few eyebrows.

Let’s get one thing straight immediately though – the proposition is in no-way a knee-jerk reaction or slight on Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen’s footballing abilities.

Yet it is these same footballing abilities that have, quite literally, played the Danish defender into too much trouble over the course of Town’s current winless run of seven games in all competitions.

Even before the undoing against Tottenham Hotspur there were concerns over his distribution and positioning at the back.

The counter argument would that the 27-year-old international was part of a Premier League side which went the longest without conceding before eventually being cruelly undone by Pedro Obiang’s deflected effort away to West Ham.

However, how much of Town’s impressive rearguard display could be put down to Schindler’s incredible start to life in the Premier League, in spite of Zanka’s failings?

For instance, how many times can exemplary defending from Zanka be recalled in comparison with Schindler’s, or errors from the German in comparison with the Dane’s?

Both ends of the spectrum seem miles away with Zanka’s jittery approach appearing to slowly be spreading into the rest of the back four - all too evident during last week’s defeat at Swansea City.

For the sake of his own confidence it could be time to take him out of the firing line for the more no-nonsense approach of Cranie – a player who has never let the side down when called upon, regardless of opposition.

He may not be as cultured a footballer as Zanka but his reliability within a back four is just what Huddersfield Town need at this exact moment in time.

With a tough trip to Liverpool following Manchester United, there has to be a back-to-basics approach in these games – ones in which Town are not expected to get anything anyway.

It is also funny how history has a strange way of repeating itself – this time last year Mark Hudson was the preferred defensive partner to Christopher Schindler before a horror show away to Fulham saw Michael Hefele step into the fray.

That decision ultimately paid dividends as the partnership went on to help the club seal their return to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years.

With Hefele still out injured for another month alongside Jon Gorenc Stankovic, this would be an ideal time for Cranie to be given a chance to shine.