Huddersfield Town's recent form could suggest to most that our good fortune has come too an end - and that we are now back to performing like we have in previous campaigns.

Struggling to gain any points away from home and grasping for the odd point at home has made for slightly more painful viewing than the euphoric displays earlier on in the season.

Nothing was more painful than the away game at Fulham – I was rather glad to have been at work for that one!

But being a Terrier, and following Town since birth, this is something we are quite accustomed too. The ups and downs we experience from season to season make for a true rollercoaster for us.

Had we have said to any other football supporter that by the end of November we would be sixth in the league with the likes of Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion around us, we would have been laughed at - that’s if we’d have even imagined it ourselves.

The difference between this season and previous ones however is that its not passion that Town are lacking; it's not the fans backing that’s lacking (as win lose or draw we can still be heard), and luckily for us its not a lack of support or funding from the Board or Chairman.

This little blip in form is down to the madness of the league - you can beat top of the table one week and be hammered by bottom of the league the next.

Its always been known to be fairly unpredictable and it is the nature of the game that keeps us hooked and coming back for more time and time again.

But the Town bubble has far from burst - still pulling in 19k plus fans at the John Smith's Stadium and close to capacity away from home, the fans are still loving the football, waiting for Town to hit that form, which will come - its just a matter of time.

Plus, we also have the January Transfer Window to consider, although we are very aware that Dean Hoyle and the Board will not spend for spending’s sake - he has already commented saying that if promotion looks do-able, money will be spent if the right player or players become available.

I may be overly optimistic, but I still believe its early days, and our fantastic start to the season will no doubt leave us viable for a play off spot - if not automatic promotion.

Becky Gibson is a 26-year-old lifelong Huddersfield Town fan from Bradford who when she is not supporting Town is an Assistant Manager for Lidl in Holmfirth.