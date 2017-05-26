Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are one win from arguably the greatest achievement in their recent history – a place in the Premier League.

And David Wagner’s men will face Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final on Bank Holiday Monday cheered on by more than 39,000 Blue and White Supporters.

All this season, the Examiner has run a weekly column entitled ‘Town Talk’, whereby a different fan has given their take on the latest goings-on in and around the club.

So ahead of showpiece final, we caught up with some of those columnists to ask what Huddersfield Town’s trip to Wembley means to them?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mark Habergham: Wembley and Huddersfield Town are three words I didn’t think would be mentioned in the same sentence back in August, when we were just embarking on this amazing journey.

Wembley is synonymous with the pinnacle of players’ careers and the stuff of dreams for football fans around the world.

And as fans we’re no different.

I’ve thought about the final every day since the nerve-jangling penalty shoot-out win over Sheffield Wednesday and can’t remember ever being this excited for a football match.

With this still feeling like a dream for many, we’ll ensure we savour the moment and back the team all the way.

Darren Wormald: As a Huddersfield fan getting to Wembley is something that does not come around every season and to actually get an opportunity to see our heroes step out onto the hallowed turf is surely an event not to be missed.

To actually be able to cheer our team on and put the entire town on the map is a feeling second to none.

I’ve visited Wembley old and new to support our team and each time I have felt so much pride in our little old club.

This time is arguably the biggest achievement in the modern history of our club and I can honestly say I cannot wait to give the team my undying support whatever the final result may be.

Mike Davis: Making it to Wembley can be summed up in one word.....UNHEFFINBELIEVABLE!

Without Wembley the season would have ended an anti-climax, it’s an age since we beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to reach the Play-Offs.

But now Huddersfield Town request the pleasure of your company at Wembley - your presence is their present, please bring a scarf.

And what a party it’s going to be. I want to win, for Dean Hoyle, for my dad, my family and friends but most of all I want to win for Bob, the guy who has been saying we’d never make it.

Bill Watt: In 1970, after Town won the first two games I ever went to, they were top of Division One.

At the time, I had no reason to imagine they would soon fall down to the bottom division, or that it would take nearly my whole life before they’d have a chance to return to the elite.

But, here we are, one game away. I hope it feels real for the players, and they can do their jobs, because it doesn’t feel real for me – just like the dream it would be if they actually got the job done.

Matt Beaumont: Wembley. The Play-Off final, steeped in pressure, expectation and excitement.

It’s about love, passion and unity. The possible conclusion to this fairytale season; a chance to show the footballing world our identity both on and off the pitch.

Never have our colours run! The Huddersfield supporters, a set of fans so ingrained in the club their emotions transcend onto the pitch and into the players, an opportunity to repay the years of devotion.

The biggest prize in football awaits the victor and nobody deserves it more so than the Blue and White army.

Thomas Pearson: For me it means everything for Huddersfield Town to get to Wembley. The day out itself is something special but the prize to get the chance to see my team in the Premier League is something that I never would have thought in my wildest dreams.

I am lucky for one so young for this to be my second Wembley visit (after the Play-Offs in 2012) and third Play-Off final in all (Peterborough in 2011).

But this just seems to be on another level to those games and whatever happens, this season has been special and I am so proud of my team.

Don't forget to get your special Huddersfield Town at Wembley 16-page pull-out free in this Saturday's Huddersfield Examiner.