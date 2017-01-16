Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music festivals, moonraking, vintage extravaganzas and more - there's plenty to get excited about in and around Huddersfield in 2017.

From festivals of literature, music and art to wartime weekends and agricultural shows, you'll struggle to fit it all in!

As the new year unfolds, we've round up 14 events to get giddy about and major dates for your diary.

Here are 24 reasons to be excited about 2017 in Huddersfield:

Spring

Slaithwaite’s popular Moonraking Festival returns (February 19 to 25), with a week of lantern-making, music, storytelling and craft. Visit slaithwaitemoonraking.org for details.

The Mrs Sunderland Festival (February 16 to 25) showcases musicians and singers of all ages at Huddersfield Town Hall. Entries are now closed but tickets for concerts are on sale from mrssunderlandfestival.com

(February 16 to 25) showcases musicians and singers of all ages at Huddersfield Town Hall. Entries are now closed but tickets for concerts are on sale from mrssunderlandfestival.com The Huddersfield Literature Festival (March 4 to 19) promises appearances by Alan Johnson, Jenni Murray and Ian Rankin at the 2017 event and tickets are already on sale at Huddersfield Town Hall or through litfest.org.uk

(March 4 to 19) promises appearances by Alan Johnson, Jenni Murray and Ian Rankin at the 2017 event and tickets are already on sale at Huddersfield Town Hall or through litfest.org.uk Don’t forget Mother’s Day , which in 2017 falls on March 26 and Easter Sunday on April 16.

, which in 2017 falls on March 26 and Easter Sunday on April 16. The third Tour de Yorkshire passes through the county from April 28 to 30. The route on day three takes the riders through the Huddersfield area, by-passing Mirfield on the way to Fenay Bridge, Honley and Holmfirth.

passes through the county from April 28 to 30. The route on day three takes the riders through the Huddersfield area, by-passing Mirfield on the way to Fenay Bridge, Honley and Holmfirth. May is a musical month with Holmfirth Festival of Folk (5,6 and 7); the Grand Northern Ukulele Festival (5,6 and 7) at the Lawrence Batley Theatre (tickets from thelbt.org.uk) in Huddersfield; and Shepley Spring Festival (19 to 21) in Shepley village (tickets from shepleyspringfestival.co.uk)

Summer

Autumn