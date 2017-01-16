Music festivals, moonraking, vintage extravaganzas and more - there's plenty to get excited about in and around Huddersfield in 2017.
From festivals of literature, music and art to wartime weekends and agricultural shows, you'll struggle to fit it all in!
As the new year unfolds, we've round up 14 events to get giddy about and major dates for your diary.
As the new year unfolds, we've round up 14 events to get giddy about and major dates for your diary.
Here are 24 reasons to be excited about 2017 in Huddersfield:
Spring
- Slaithwaite’s popular Moonraking Festival returns (February 19 to 25), with a week of lantern-making, music, storytelling and craft. Visit slaithwaitemoonraking.org for details.
- The Mrs Sunderland Festival (February 16 to 25) showcases musicians and singers of all ages at Huddersfield Town Hall. Entries are now closed but tickets for concerts are on sale from mrssunderlandfestival.com
- The Huddersfield Literature Festival (March 4 to 19) promises appearances by Alan Johnson, Jenni Murray and Ian Rankin at the 2017 event and tickets are already on sale at Huddersfield Town Hall or through litfest.org.uk
- Don’t forget Mother’s Day, which in 2017 falls on March 26 and Easter Sunday on April 16.
- The third Tour de Yorkshire passes through the county from April 28 to 30. The route on day three takes the riders through the Huddersfield area, by-passing Mirfield on the way to Fenay Bridge, Honley and Holmfirth.
- May is a musical month with Holmfirth Festival of Folk (5,6 and 7); the Grand Northern Ukulele Festival (5,6 and 7) at the Lawrence Batley Theatre (tickets from thelbt.org.uk) in Huddersfield; and Shepley Spring Festival (19 to 21) in Shepley village (tickets from shepleyspringfestival.co.uk)
Summer
- Brighouse goes vintage with the annual, popular, 1940s Weekend on June 3 and 4. Start looking for a wartime outfit now.
- June 10 sees the first big agricultural show of the area in Honley - Honley Show. This huge show is rapidly approaching its centenary but still going strong.
- July is a busy month, with the Great Yorkshire Show (11 to 13); Wannasee Music Festival in Huddersfield (July 15); the Meltham Memories Wartime Weekend (1 and 2) and dates still to be confirmed for both Holmfirth Artweek and music festival Tramlines.
- August (3 to 6) sees the return of the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, while Emley Show (August 5) and Mirfield Show (August 20) make a bid for high summer weather. Holmfirth Wartime Weekend (no firm dates yet) is also an August event.
Autumn
- Watch out for Penistone Show on September 10 and for those who enjoy the great outdoors there’s also the South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival (September 19 to 24).
- October is the month for Marsden Jazz Festival to raise a few roofs in the Pennine village (6 to 8). The month also sees SciFest Yorkshire at Huddersfield University for science fiction fans (date to be fixed).
- The 40th Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival takes over various venues in the town from November 17 to 26.
- And then it’s Christmas again - in 2017 falling on a Monday.