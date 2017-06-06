The video will start in 8 Cancel

If your dad likes meat - and most dads do - why not treat him to a feast for Father's Day?

Grill [54] at Cedar Court, Ainley Top is putting on a Father’s Day package which includes meaty treats from the grill and a magician and games room to boot.

Casa at Brighouse has a deal for dads which includes a variety of British and Mediterranean dishes.

Miller and Carter is offering free booze for fathers and The Rope Walk says dad can have large portions for same price as a regular portion.

And if Dad isn’t too keen on seared flesh there are some decent vegetarian options.

Grill [54]

It says: “Treat your dad to a delicious family lunch this Father’s Day, with fun for all the family with a table magician and games room.

“Includes a delicious two-course choice menu, drink for all dads, table magician 1pm to 4pm, games room 12pm to 6pm.”

Cedar Court Hotel, Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top, HD3 3RH

grill54.co.uk

01422 375431

Casa, Brighouse

Casa is offering two courses for £18 and three for £21.

It says “Treat dad this Father’s Day at Casa. Our fixed-price menu is great value and includes a choice of roasts served with home-made Yorkshire’s and all the usual suspects.”

281 Elland Rd, Brighouse, HD6 2RG

www.casabrighouse.com

01484 401717

Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Mirfield

Dads love meat, right?

And few in the area are meatier than Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Mirfield .

And the chain is offering a variety of deals for Father’s Day including a free pint of Peroni or a Haig Club whisky and coke with his dinner.

Leeds Rd, Mirfield WF14 0BY

www.millerandcarter.co.uk/fathers-day

01924 494233

The Rope Walk, John Smith’s Stadium

The Flaming Grill chain, which The Rope Walk belongs to, is offering dads large portions for the price of regular portions on Father’s Day.

Stadium Way, Huddersfield, HD1 6PG

www.flaminggrillpubs.com/fathers-day/

01484 519203

- And don’t forget The Almighty burger featuring three huge slices of ribeye steak at Red’s True Barbecue .

But you’ll have to be quick – there are only 35 of these.

If dad’s vegetarian

Try Thai Sakon. It isn’t an exclusively vegetarian restaurant but it is one of Tripadvisor's top rated restaurants for vegetarians and it has meat-free options galore.

Its website says: “Want to treat dad to an evening out? We have a great selection of dishes to suit all tastes on our menu, and all at standard menu prices.”

5 St John’s Road

thaisakon.co.uk

01484 450159

Still not tickling you palate?

