There are Christmas fairs galore at Saturday’s Slaithwaite Christmas lights switch on.

Dubbed Slawit’s Super Saturday - the whole town will be getting into the spirit of the season.

Here’s a round-up of what to see.

When:

Saturday November 26, all day.

What’s on where:

Waves Centre: Christmas Fayre 10am,-4pm (Sat & Sun) features a Santa’s Grotto.

Slaithwaite Civic Hall: charity Shabang hosts a Winter Market 11-3pm.

Wharfeside Inn, Carr Lane: Christmas handmade art and craft fayre, 10am-3pm.

Community Centre: open for refreshments, at 2.30pm Donna Claire’s School of Dance pupils will perform.

St James Church: Christmas Tree Festival, 12-6pm, performance from Slaithwaite Brass Band.

Outdoors: 4-5pm at the town’s Christmas tree in front of The Shoulder Of Mutton Pub.

What else is planned:

Pop-Up Food and Drink Weekend at the Co-Up above the Emporium on Britannia Road. Friday from 7.30pm and also from noon until midnight on Super Saturday. Hosting a guest brewery - Lords Brewery Co. from Bolster Moor - the event will pair charcuterie, cheese, breads, chutneys and other artisan foods. Live music will also feature.