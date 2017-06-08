Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are some funny people about. Trainspotters, collectors of useless information...

Gareth Shaw, organiser of the Monkeyfest beer festival in Armitage Bridge, is hoping hardcore Huddersfield Town fans will pay attention to a most unusual item up for auction in the coming weeks: a pair of beer clips featuring David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp.

Rivals on the pitch but best friends off it, the two coaches’ faces adorn pump clips for Better Than KL-Hopp! and Wagner’s Gold, both brewed by Lockwood-based Mallinson’s Brewery.

Only four pairs of clips were made for each brew. Gareth will keep one pair at the Monkey Club. The others will be mounted and auctioned off for charity.

“We’d like to get David and Jurgen to sign the clips. They’re best mates so it shouldn’t be a problem. Then we’ll auction them on the Sunday of Monkeyfest – one online and other by raffle.

“I’d expect them to make around £150 each. They’re unusual and Town fans like that sort of thing.”

Monkeyfest this year takes place on July 1 and 2. Starting in 2006 it has grown from an event offering 10 ales to a popular weekend attracting people from across the country and offering 65 beers.