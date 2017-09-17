Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burger fans with a craving for hot food late at night could soon be in luck.

Plans for Pax Burger Mirfield have been submitted - and they reveal Eric Paxman wants to open until 9pm on weekdays and 10pm on a Saturday night!

The plans also show how the restaurant could look, with a central bar, waiting area to the front of the restaurant and kitchen to the back, plus seating for 32 people to eat in the restaurant upstairs.

Eric wants to develop the former Yorkshire Building Society in Huddersfield Road, which closed in May.

The application appeared on Kirklees Council’s website on Friday, and show Eric wants to employ 10 full time members of staff and 15 part time workers.

Opening hours will be noon to 9pm Monday to Friday; noon to 10pm Saturday and noon to 8pm on Sundays.

The application states a noise survey will be done before development starts to assess potential noise levels from the restaurant and how occupants living nearby would be protected.

The first PAX Burger opened in Lindley in February last year and business has been booming.

Last month Eric told the Examiner he’d jumped at the chance to open a second burger restaurant.

He said: “There’s nothing else like this in Mirfield.

“Everywhere else around Huddersfield is saturated with restaurants and bars and when this came up I thought it would make a great PAX Burger.

“I’m hoping to open at the beginning of next year, but it all depends on planning.”

Eric, whose main restaurant was recently included in the 2018 Good Food Guide, has bolstered his reputation over the past seven years with a host of awards and celebrity endorsements.

Having trained under Marco Pierre White and Australian star chef Bill Grainger, he launched Eric’s in 2010, with the Lidget Street venue being listed in this year’s Michelin Guide.

In 2014 he was employed as personal caterer to Hollywood legend and Governer of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, during his visit to Leeds.

A few months later he was asked to cook for Verne Troyer, best known as Mini Me from the Austin Powers films, on his visit to West Yorkshire.

A public consultation period, where people can give their views on the plans, closes on Sunday October 8.