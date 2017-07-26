Britain’s Got Talent’s Audley Buckle – aka Mr Chicken and Chips – will be among the live acts performing at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017.
The cuisine is clearly the main event during the festival but there is plenty to enjoy when you’ve had your fill.
Veteran reggae singer Audley had Britain’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon singing his ode to fast food ‘Chicken and Chips ’.
Audley, from Golcar, failed to make the semi-finals much to the annoyance of his new fans on Twitter but he'll be back performing the earworm and other tunes at the festival in St George's Square .
There will also be rock, indie, folk, pop, ethnic and other acts playing including LewRey, Storm and Vital Statistix on the bill sponsored by Dawsons music, Market Street.
Thursday 3 August
Flock of Beagles - 6pm
Flock of Beagles have been together for nearly 30 years and can often be seen at festivals, pubs, clubs, weddings and parties playing a range of well known music.
Whispering Jim - 7.15pm
Whispering Jim are a party band performing songs from Adele, The Killers, Bruno Mars, Jessie J, The Beatles, Maroon 5, The Police, Snow Patrol and more.
Friday 4 August
Audley Buckley - 6pm
As well as appearing on Britain's Got Talent, Audley is veteran of the British reggae scene with 40 years' experience . He had a worldwide hit with ‘Bend Down Low’ in the early 1970s with The Groovers.
Dolly Mixtures - 6.40pm
Dance act from Dance Emporium studio school, Lockwood.
Vital Statistix - 7pm
Five-piece band playing all the songs you know.
Monotones - 8pm
"Feel good band who will certainly have you up and dancing as soon as they jump on stage".
Razorbach - 9pm
Heavy rock act which has provided soundtrack to extreme sports videos.
Saturday 5 August
Radio Sangam - 11am
Asian radio station present live music from singers Rouge Khan and Sher Yar Khan .
Acts from Yorkshire's Got Talent - 3pm
Contestants Emeli, Mark Howson, Lazeby Dance Academy, Hannah, Walter Wilkinson, Jade Maguire and winner Paige Bates.
Lew Rey - 5.45pm
Genre-straddling duo who have opened for Professor Green, Danny Howard, MistaJam and The Pigeon Detectives.
Dolly Mixtures - 6.40pm
(see above)
James and Alex - 7pm
An eclectic selection of covers.
Storm - 8.30pm
Rock covers
Sunday 6 August
Voice of Yesteryear - 12.30pm
Laura Stimpson sings jazz, musicals, festive and wartime favourites from the 1920s to the 1950s.
Sass and the Groove - 1.15pm
Energetic pop covers.
Samh - 2.30pm
A five-piece, electric band with brass section.
Fishing for Compliments - 3.15pm
Indie, folk and pop originals and covers.
Alexandra Carlos - 4.15pm
Pop, folk and country covers.
Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 runs from Thursday 3th to Sunday 6th August 2017.
It will run from:
Thursday: 11am-9pm
Friday: 10am-10pm
Saturday: 10am-10pm
Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm