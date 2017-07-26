The video will start in 8 Cancel

Britain’s Got Talent’s Audley Buckle – aka Mr Chicken and Chips – will be among the live acts performing at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017.

The cuisine is clearly the main event during the festival but there is plenty to enjoy when you’ve had your fill.

Veteran reggae singer Audley had Britain’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon singing his ode to fast food ‘Chicken and Chips ’.

Audley, from Golcar, failed to make the semi-finals much to the annoyance of his new fans on Twitter but he'll be back performing the earworm and other tunes at the festival in St George's Square .

There will also be rock, indie, folk, pop, ethnic and other acts playing including LewRey, Storm and Vital Statistix on the bill sponsored by Dawsons music, Market Street.

Thursday 3 August

Flock of Beagles - 6pm

Flock of Beagles have been together for nearly 30 years and can often be seen at festivals, pubs, clubs, weddings and parties playing a range of well known music.

Whispering Jim - 7.15pm

Whispering Jim are a party band performing songs from Adele, The Killers, Bruno Mars, Jessie J, The Beatles, Maroon 5, The Police, Snow Patrol and more.

Friday 4 August

Audley Buckley - 6pm

(Image: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

As well as appearing on Britain's Got Talent, Audley is veteran of the British reggae scene with 40 years' experience . He had a worldwide hit with ‘Bend Down Low’ in the early 1970s with The Groovers.

Dolly Mixtures - 6.40pm

Dance act from Dance Emporium studio school, Lockwood.

Vital Statistix - 7pm

Five-piece band playing all the songs you know.

Monotones - 8pm

"Feel good band who will certainly have you up and dancing as soon as they jump on stage".

Razorbach - 9pm

Heavy rock act which has provided soundtrack to extreme sports videos.

Saturday 5 August

Radio Sangam - 11am

Asian radio station present live music from singers Rouge Khan and Sher Yar Khan .

Acts from Yorkshire's Got Talent - 3pm

Contestants Emeli, Mark Howson, Lazeby Dance Academy, Hannah, Walter Wilkinson, Jade Maguire and winner Paige Bates.

Lew Rey - 5.45pm

Genre-straddling duo who have opened for Professor Green, Danny Howard, MistaJam and The Pigeon Detectives.

Dolly Mixtures - 6.40pm

(see above)

James and Alex - 7pm

An eclectic selection of covers.

Storm - 8.30pm

Rock covers

Sunday 6 August

Voice of Yesteryear - 12.30pm

Laura Stimpson sings jazz, musicals, festive and wartime favourites from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Sass and the Groove - 1.15pm

Energetic pop covers.

Samh - 2.30pm

A five-piece, electric band with brass section.

Fishing for Compliments - 3.15pm

Indie, folk and pop originals and covers.

Alexandra Carlos - 4.15pm

Pop, folk and country covers.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 runs from Thursday 3th to Sunday 6th August 2017.

It will run from:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm