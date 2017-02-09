The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slaithwaite’s Moonraking Festival might get more visitors than it’s used to after being included in a UK-wide list of top events to see this month.

The community event, which runs from February 19 to 25, has been named on a Top 15 ‘Where to Go’ list by travel site HolidayLettings.co.uk.

The website says of the Slaithwaite event: “An exciting celebration of creativity, crafts and storytelling, this festival of light is a welcome distraction from the February gloom.

“Based on a centuries-old story about a band of local smugglers, people of all ages create beautiful lanterns and walk down the Huddersfield Narrow Canal into Slaithwaite village on the festival’s final day.”

The final 15 were selected from hundreds of the biggest and most exciting events across the UK, according to the company.

Also on the list is York’s Jorvik Viking Festival (February 20-26) and Wakefield’s Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb (February 17-19).

Saskia Welman, a spokesperson for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said the Slaithwaite event was chosen because it is an “exciting event to celebrate creativity, crafts, music and storytelling.”