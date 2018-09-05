Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of Kingsgate has confirmed he is totally opposed to business leaders’ investment tax plan for town centre firms.

As reported, Huddersfield business chiefs are forging ahead towards a vote on whether to launch an official Business Investment District or BID.

BIDS were launched by the government to allow an extra levy to be charged on retailers to create a fund to finance long term projects to improve within the zone.

It removes the reliance on Kirklees Council and allows firms to take control of investment in the town centre.

A vote is set to be taken in mid 2019, and if agreed by the majority, the charge to each firm would be imposed on a proportional basis and last for five years.

While it is thought most shops, restaurants and bars will back the plan in a bid to fast-track vital upgrades to Huddersfield's crumbling shopping areas, the chief of Huddersfield’s biggest shopping centre has confirmed he is completely against it.

Peter Everest, managing director of WD Ltd, said he could see no benefit in the Huddersfield BID for the tenants inside his mall and very little for those with units on King Street.

The issue was highlighted to the Examiner by a town centre business owner who did not want to be identified.

They said it was annoying because many town centre traders felt Kingsgate was the root of all their problems and now it did not want to help make the town centre a better place to shop.

Speaking to the Examiner, Mr Everest said he felt the improvements should come out of the business rates already charged.

'I can't see the benefit of it and never have'

And he said tenants inside Kingsgate also had to pay a “hefty service charge” so could not bear another levy.

“I see it as duplicity of service, asking our tenants to pay twice,” he said.

“I can’t see the benefit of it and never have in all the places they’ve got BIDS.

“It just creates extra costs and increases the overheads of retailers.

“We need to protect retailers from failing because of the level of rates.

“For instance if House of Fraser pay an extra £20,000 that’s equivalent to a member of staff, yet there’s no added benefit to Kingsgate.

“I’m waiting for someone to explain why I’m wrong and nobody has managed it yet.”

Mr Everest said if the vote was passed and they were asked to contribute he would do "all he could to refuse paying it".

But he did say Kingsgate was willing to look at other ways of supporting investment in the centre of Huddersfield, but did not elaborate on what they may be, saying only there's "millions of different ways but BID isn't one".

"It's not a question of not supporting smaller businesses," he added

"But Kingsgate would pay a vast proportion of this and receive nothing back.

"That's not equitable."

John Hirst, director of the Huddersfield Partnership, the group of business leaders behind the BID plan, said: "Kingsgate want to be excluded from the zone because they are right slap bang in the middle of it.

"Peter Everest is totally against BIDS as I understand it. They don’t feel they should be involved.

"They’ve made their feelings abundantly clear.

"However, the businesses inside Kingsgate, which include quite a lot of national retailers, are pro-BID, including H&M and House of Fraser.

"Kingsgate could possibly influence managers at some of the shops but that’s all they can do.

"They can make their feelings known but Kingsgate as an organisation will only have one vote.

"I’m sure most can make their own minds up.

"Obviously we’d like to have Kingsgate as a business on board but Mr Everest has said he is adamantly against it."