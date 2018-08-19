Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health Secretary Matt Hancock faces choosing between THREE separate plans for the future of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Friday's deadline for reporting back to the Secretary of State saw a trio of proposals landing on his desk.

One has been drawn up by NHS chiefs. Another comes from Calderdale Council. The third has been conceived by senior members of Kirklees Council and has received cross-party support.

Health chiefs’ so-called “enhanced plan” includes providing 24/7 consultant-led A&E services at both Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH).

But they have warned that to maintain both sites will affect planned revenue savings, and so further cutbacks will be necessary.

Kirklees Council’s proposal seeks to build a new state-of-the-art hospital between Huddersfield and Dewsbury with an estimated cost of up to £300m.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

It would retain and invest in the existing HRI site, maintaining Accident & Emergency provision, until the new hospital is built. That could take 10 years.

Calderdale Council’s plan, presented independently of Kirklees’ proposal, has broadly backed the NHS model.

Opponents of plans to bulldoze HRI and replace it with a planned care unit, with services centralised at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax, have urged Mr Hancock to come to Huddersfield and listen to residents’ concerns.

A spokesman for Hands Off HRI said: “He has got a lot of work to do.”

Shabir Pandor: 'Our proposals are very clear. They make sense'

In announcing its alternative plan Kirklees Council’s leader, Shabir Pandor, said it was the result of two years’ work.

“We’ve been talking about this for two years with a cross-party motion that was approved in 2016. The CCGs put their submissions forward a few months ago. They got turned down. We have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and now is the time for us to put our proposals forward to government.”

He added: “Our proposals are very clear. They make sense. They will go to the Secretary of State and I am hoping that somebody will see sense. If we get this wrong it will cost a lot more in the future.

“We have the rationale there. We are united on this on a cross-party basis. We are hopeful that somebody within the civil service will see it as a sound idea.”

Asked to identify the potential cost of a new hospital and where it might be built, Clr Pandor said it would be “round about £300m”.

The money, he said, “will come from government. We are asking for some capital investment and at the same time we are prepared to look at joint funding. As a council we have access to capital funds.

“It will not be private sector [money]. It will be purely public money. New hospitals cost in the region of £300m so that’s what our ball park figure is.”

But he refused to be drawn on a site.

“We’re not going to get into a debate about sites, organisations or structures. What we are starting from is what the community of Kirklees wants.

“This is about place, about residents, and about adult social care working in tandem as an engine to make sure that there is an outcome that we want locally and that people can actually benefit from.

“The site debate will come later on. If we start talking about sites now then people will start becoming very parochial. This not about bricks and mortar.”

Clr Pandor also referenced the ensemble of cross-party support for the model, which he said demonstrated clearly that saving Huddersfield’s hospital was beyond playing party politics.

“The beauty of this proposal is the cross-party support. It means that we mean business. We are serious about putting our residents first in Kirklees. And, when it goes to government, the government will look at it favourably. The government will see that there are no party politics being played. This is a genuine plan for Kirklees.”

The revised proposal from NHS England incorporates several “key enhancements”.

They include providing A&E services at both HRI and CRH with Calderdale receiving all “blue light” emergency ambulances for patients with serious life-threatening conditions.

The A&E at Huddersfield will receive self-presenting emergency patients. Those requiring acute inpatient admission who present at HRI will be transferred by ambulance from Huddersfield to Halifax.

NHS chiefs’ report says the model “will require a major capital investment in both sites to enable adaptation of existing buildings and upgrade some vital service infrastructure”.

And it warns that financing via 100% capital funding “remains a significant risk”.

'This is not enough... we will oppose them all the way'

Mike Forster, chairman of campaign group Hands Off HRI, dismissed the CCGs’ and Trusts’ plans as “a half-baked reworking of the original business case”.

He said they were proposing what he described as “an accident centre” at Huddersfield as all emergencies would be redirected to Halifax.

“This is not enough and our campaign group will oppose them all the way.”

He added: “We require an immediate assurance that the hospital building will be maintained and demand that Mr Hancock come up to the area to listen to and meet local health professionals, patients and local people.”