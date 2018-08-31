The video will start in 8 Cancel

This handsome feline fella is Gary.

Gary, from Skelmanthorpe, is officially the Cutest Cat in Huddersfield 2018 .

We launched a competition to find the finest feline in Huddersfield to coincide with International Cat Day .

And we had hundreds of adorable entries from all around the town.

We whittled it down to a shortlist of 30 top cats and you voted in your thousands to crown the Cutest Cat in Huddersfield 2018.

As well as the title, the winning kitty won a professional photo shoot with our photography Andy Catchpool.

And that winner was Gary whose understated cuteness won him 366 votes, 97 votes ahead of the nearest competitor Lexi from Salendine Nook.

Two-year-old Gary belongs to Charlotte Hakier and Jimmy Chojnowski.

Charlotte said: "He’s a very big, short-haired tuxedo cat with a wonderful temperament and he lives inside, in our house in Skelmanthorpe, so he’s always the cleanest he can be."

She added: "One of my mum's friends had some kittens and we decided to take him in.

"He's a big softy."