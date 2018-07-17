The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police swooped on an area of Deighton as part of an “ongoing investigation”.

Dozens of officers - some carrying weapons - descended on Deighton Road just days after shots were fired at Huddersfield Carnival.

Teams of officers were seen carrying out a search of a house and closed off a public footpath and track as part of the operation.

West Yorkshire Police said they could not confirm the nature of the swoop due to ‘operational reasons’ but residents on the street said they understood it was connected to the carnival shooting.

Eyewitnesses told the Examiner that police were first spotted in the area off Deighton Road, near to Deighton Sports Arena, on Tuesday morning.

There was a heavy police presence at lunchtime, with four police cars and an unmarked 4x4 with armed officers who parked on the road, blocking it to traffic for a while.

At one point the force helicopter was used to provide “operational support” as residents heard it circle above.

The activity was focused on an area near the public footpath and track, plus one house on Deighton Road, not far from the junction with Browning Road.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed police activity, adding: “Police have attended at a house in Deighton Road today as part of an ongoing investigation.

“For operational reasons we cannot comment further at this stage.”

One woman living nearby said she was told there was a raid by police and that it was connected to the shooting at Huddersfield Carnival at the weekend.

On Saturday three teenagers - one aged only 16 - were arrested near the scene of the shots fired on Great Northern Street shortly after the Huddersfield Carnival.

One source told the Examiner that it is understood the shots were fired in a dispute between rival gangs in Crosland Moor and Deighton.