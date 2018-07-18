The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four people have been arrested - one aged just 14 - in connection with a shooting at Huddersfield Carnival on Saturday.

Armed police sealed off an area of Deighton this morning for a second day of police raids in connection with a firearms investigation launched at the weekend.

Police in an unmarked car carrying guns and dressed in black swooped on homes in Riddings Rise.

Two marked police vans and a police dogs unit were also on the scene and the police helicopter was scrambled overhead.

The arrests happened in view of local residents.

One mum, who did not wish to be named, said: “I looked out of the window and could see police with guns getting out of a car. I couldn’t get any closer as I’ve got my kids at home. They closed the road at the top of Riddings Rise.

“I saw a man with cuffs go into back of van.”

The raid resulted in two men aged aged 20, 36, and a 14-year-old boy being arrested.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested at an address in a raid in Deighton Road yesterday.

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the carnival shooting, which took place at about 5.40pm on Saturday .

Shots were fired in Great Northern Street and two vehicles damaged.

No one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180346430 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.