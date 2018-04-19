Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a man shot dead by police on the M62 are to hold another slip road vigil to mark what would have been his 30th birthday.

Yassar Yaqub was shot through the windscreen of an Audi car which was stopped by armed police on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top in January 2017.

Family and friends have held previous vigils at the spot where he died and are planning another on Friday, May 18.

The last vigil was held on January 2 to mark the first anniversary of Yassar’s death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), formerly the Independent Police Complaints Commission , has launched an investigation which is still underway.

Yassar’s father Mohammed said he was determined not to let his son be forgotten – and to keep up the pressure on the IOPC , which won’t publish its final report until after the outcome of criminal trials.

Mr Yaqub, 60, is a sick man and is recovering at home after a kidney operation which put him in hospital for eight days.

Mr Yaqub said the stress of the investigation had taken its toll on his health but he said: “I won’t let this go until we have justice and get to the truth.

“We will be having a vigil for Yassar’s birthday and even if I am in a wheelchair I will be there.

“We are now 15 months on and the pain of losing Yassar remains just as strong.”

The latest vigil will be held on the slip road between 5.45pm and 6.45pm and Mr Yaqub said he would be speaking to the police about the arrangements.

Ramadan will have started by then and Muslims will be fasting during daylight hours. After the vigil Mr Yaqub will invite friends and family to break the fast together.

Mr Yaqub said there was no intention to cause disruption on the slip road during rush hour.

He added that he expected criticism on social media but it was important to keep a high public profile.