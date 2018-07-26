Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At long last improvements are to be made to prevent deaths and suicide attempts at the Rainbow Bridge at Scammonden.

The new push for improvements came after a coroner demanded a review of safety at the 120ft bridge, sometimes known as Scammonden Bridge, which straddles the M62.

In May at Bradford Coroner’s Court Peter Merchant put Highways England and Kirklees and Calderdale councils on notice after hearing harrowing evidence over the death of 28-year-old Nick Dawson who had a long history of serious mental health problems.

Mr Merchant said: “It was of some concern to me that hearing evidence from May 2010-2015 there had been four similar fatalities and between May 2017-2018 three deaths, including that of Nick.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“And between May 2016 and 2017, while there had been no deaths, there had been 10 incidents for police to attend and one of those had been in relation to someone who had been contemplating jumping from the bridge.”

Highways England is looking at erecting a new barrier – though there is as yet no height for it – and improving lighting on the bridge.

A spokeswoman for Highways England said: “Any death on our roads is one too many and we recognise the important role we can play in influencing and supporting a wider community-based approach to suicide prevention.

“We are looking at the potential to put up a new barrier and lighting on Scammonden Bridge and are working with Samaritans, Bridge the Gap, the local councils and public health authorities in the region to address the wider issues.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Clr Barry Collins, said: “Scammonden Bridge is situated in Kirklees and owned and maintained by Highways England.

“We have responded to the coroner advising of this, and offering our assistance to these authorities with any requirements for signage leading up to the bridge or works that fall inside the Calderdale area.

“We take suicide very seriously and we want to do all we can to prevent it. We work with other organisations as part of the Suicide Prevention Group to help reduce the number of suicides in Calderdale.

“We are also looking at ways to prevent suicide attempts on North Bridge in Halifax.

“At the meeting of Cabinet next week we will consider introducing a number of preventative measures on the bridge.”

And earlier this month the Examiner reported how a woman who came within moments of taking her own life from a bridge had decorated the bridge in a bid to deter others from doing likewise.

Lisa Barnes was talked down from her own suicide bid in 2017.

After making a recovery she and her supporters are determined to help other people who are on the brink of jumping from high bridges.

She has founded a new project dubbed Bridge The Gap that is aiming to try and stop people from taking the final fatal step.

They have adorned the rusty railings of bridge over the M62 with messages of hope and ribbons in the hope it will make people stop and think twice.