Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a milestone moment for the Huddersfield Town Foundation.

The football club’ charitable foundation served up its millionth breakfast when it opened its 28th “Early Kick-Off” Breakfast Club at Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School.

The campaign aims to provide children across Kirklees and the surrounding area with a nutritious and healthy start to the day.

At the launch of the latest breakfast club, pupils at the Batley school arriving at 8am to get their free breakfast were greeted by mascot Captain Booth, who proved very popular with the youngsters.

As they ate, the children played with Lego and chatted with Town Foundation staff about their forest school and their favourite subjects – one of which was the SSE Wildcats Football Club hosted by Foundation Coach Ruby Marlow.

Following breakfast, the youngsters played football with Town chairman Dean Hoyle and took part in basketball and skipping.

Also joining them for the occasion were members of the foundation team and trustees along with Jeanette Cartwright, of Kirklees Catering.

Foundation operations and events manager Julie Sheffield said: “It’s an absolutely magnificent achievement for us to serve our one millionth breakfast to children in local schools and it couldn’t have come at a better time as we launched our 28th ‘Early Kick-Off’ Breakfast Club.

“We have seen a lot of interest in the Breakfast Clubs from schools in Kirklees and the surrounding area and launching this one today, once again, shows us how big of an impact this scheme is having on the local community.

“The children had great smiles on their faces and were full of energy, ready to start their day.”

Dean and his wife Janet set-up the “Early Kick-Off” Breakfast Club in 2012 with the idea of helping young people in Huddersfield and the wider community.

Since their launch in October 2012, the Breakfast Clubs have grown from strength to strength and now work with 28 schools to provide children with a nutritious healthy breakfast.

Meanwhile, the foundation lit up the faces of 350 children as they created memories to last a lifetime on the annual seaside trip to Filey.

This was the fourth year that the Foundation has organised the trip and this year it was bigger and better as children from both Beech Early Years, Infant & Junior School in Golcar and Cowlersley Primary School travelled to the coast.

They had packed lunches, were given buckets and spades by the Foundation and Disco Dave got the youngsters moving, holding a number of fun dancing competitions, including the conga and a hula hoop challenge which club ambassador Andy Booth was surprisingly good at!

They played a game of beach football with the Town Foundation coaches and Andy Booth.

Town Foundation’s Operations and Events Manager Julie Sheffield said: “I think at one point there were around 300 children playing in the sea, having fun and smiling and that’s what really counts. I have to reserve a special mention to Tina Boden, who helped us co-ordinate the day and did a lot of organising to make these children have such a special day.”