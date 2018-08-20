Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A-level students in Kirklees are celebrating some of the best results in the country.

The nervous wait is over for students across the borough after A-levels and vocational results were published.

And it has been another successful year for Kirklees youngsters as they exceeded the national average.

Our pupils scored an average A-level pass rate of 98.2%, which is above the national average pass rate of 97.6%.

National figures show the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades has soared to its highest level for six years, with more than one in four gaining an A or A*.

But there has been a drop in the percentage of entries achieving an A*, about one in 12, a 0.3% drop on last year and the lowest since 2013.

The overall A*-E pass-rate has fallen 0.3% to 97.6% – the lowest since 2010.

Boys continue to outperform girls at the highest grades, the figures show, with 26.6% of boys’ entries awarded at least an A, compared with 26.2% for girls.

Some of the best results in Kirklees came at Greenhead College where a number of pupils achieved a clean sweep of A* and A grades.

Joe Brown, got four A* grades and is heading to Cambridge University.

He said: “I can’t quite believe that is has actually happened.

“I’m really proud of myself and am looking forward to studying Natural Sciences at Cambridge.”

Others with straight A grades, include Joseph Chambers (4 A*), Ciaran Marshall (3 A, 1A*), Maaedah Khan (2 A*, 2 A) and Abigail Hutson (3 A*).

Maaedah said she was “feeling shocked but really happy” and delighted to be heading to Oxford to read medicine.

Abigail is staying put in town, taking up a place at Huddersfield University to study Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Vocational results are again strong in Kirklees with an average of 95.2% of the results received by institution achieving a level three qualification.

Clr Masood Ahmed, Cabinet member for schools, said: “I am very proud of the dedication and hard work young people across Kirklees have demonstrated in order to achieve their results.

“Of course our schools and colleges play a huge part in supporting their students to achieve the results they need to progress to the next stage of their education. They are committed to ensuring that each child receives the right help to achieve their individual goals.

“Everyone in the district should be celebrating another year of excellent results as it is these young people who will have a central role in supporting the economic resilience of our communities, ensuring Kirklees remains an attractive place to work and live.”

Over in Calderdale, Clr Megan Swift, Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “Congratulations to all students in Calderdale for their hard work and dedication.

“I wish everyone receiving their results the very best in the next stage of their education, training or employment, and I’d like to thank all of the school staff and families who have given such brilliant support and encouragement.

“Don’t worry if your results weren’t as you expected – help is always at hand.

“Talk to your school or call the National Careers Service on 0800 100 900 to discuss your next steps. The helpline is open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm.”