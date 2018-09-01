Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brawl on a troubled town centre street led to one man being injured and another locked up in a police cell this morning (Sat).

Officers were called to Cross Church Street in Huddersfield town centre at 4.20am following reports that a fight had broken out.

One 34-year-old man was injured in the fight and was treated in hospital for his injuries. It is understood that the victim referred himself to hospital and his injuries are not serious.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed another man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of Class B drugs. He remained in custody this morning.

A police scene was still in place this morning, with a police cordon closing off the street.

The incident is one of many on the street. Teenager Jess Coleman suffered serious facial injuries after she was glassed in the face at Five Ba r on the street in May, while one man had his jaw broken after he was punched in an unprovoked attack on the street in December.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 4:20am this morning to reports of a fight, which occurred on Cross Church St in Huddersfield .

"Various injured parties were identified, receiving hospital treatment. A man has been arrested on suspicion of Affray and Possession of a Class B drug.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 or via the live chat system on the Force website."