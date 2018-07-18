There's a heavy police presence in Deighton today as armed police swoop on the area for the second day running.
This morning (Wednesday) eyewitnesses told us that they near the top of Riddings Rise and that they've seen police take away tone man.
It comes a day after police activity in the area which West Yorkshire Police say is part of an "ongoing investigation".
Dozens of officers - some carrying weapons - descended on Deighton Road just days after shots were fired at Huddersfield Carnival .
Teams of officers were seen carrying out a search of a house and closed off a public footpath and track as part of the operation.
West Yorkshire Police said they could not confirm the nature of the swoop due to ‘operational reasons’ but residents on the street said they understood it was connected to the carnival shooting.
Tweet of 2 arrests
Our reporter at the scene
Our reporter, Louise Cooper, has sent this image from the scene.
She says Bernard Street at the top is closed off, she can see some people sat in a police van. Armed police appear to have left the scene.
Report from eyewitness
Another eyewitness has told us she saw 2 armed officers pull up on Deighton Road, get out and get all their gear on then drive off up the road.
The top of Bernard Street is closed off, a house is cordoned off and there are two police vans and dog unit are blocking the road.
Reports of 2 arrests
We have been told that two arrests have been made, it’s not clear if it’s in relation to yesterday’s police activity or today’s or if they’re linked to each other.
We’re waiting for a statement from West Yorkshire Police.
Road closed off
Another eyewitness has told us Browning Road, Deighton, has been shut off as armed police attend nearby.
We’re also told the police helicopter is circling above.
Report from eyewitness
An eyewitness has told the Examiner that armed police, plus other police officers, have been seen near to Riddings Rise in Deighton.
One woman told us she saw a man in cuffs being taken away by police.
It comes a day after police activity on nearby Deighton Road.
Photo from the scene
This is the scene in Deighton right now, where there is a large police presence for the second day.
This photo shows police near Riddings Rise.