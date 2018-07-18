There's a heavy police presence in Deighton today as armed police swoop on the area for the second day running.

This morning (Wednesday) eyewitnesses told us that they near the top of Riddings Rise and that they've seen police take away tone man.

It comes a day after police activity in the area which West Yorkshire Police say is part of an "ongoing investigation".

Dozens of officers - some carrying weapons - descended on Deighton Road just days after shots were fired at Huddersfield Carnival .

Teams of officers were seen carrying out a search of a house and closed off a public footpath and track as part of the operation.

West Yorkshire Police said they could not confirm the nature of the swoop due to ‘operational reasons’ but residents on the street said they understood it was connected to the carnival shooting.