Distraught brides left without wedding dresses following the sudden closure of Elenor Rose Bridal have been given a helpline to call for advice.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service has issued a statement saying it is investigating the bridal shop in Marsh and treating the scores of customer complaints as potential civil breaches of contract.

Devastated brides - some of whom had already spent thousands on wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses - took to social media following the shock closure in a desperate search for information about their missing attire.

The company's Facebook profile asks anyone concerned to call a mobile number "for any queries regarding dresses and collection thank you".

However, the number goes to voicemail and when the Examiner rang it the voicemail inbox was full.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards is urging customers of Elenor Rose Bridal, in Westbourne Road, to call the Citizens Advice Helpline on 03454 040506 for help and assistance.

It has also advised customers who paid using a credit or debit card to contact their card provider if they have suffered a financial loss.

However anyone who has paid in cash might not be able to claim the money back.

Trading Standards said: "For consumers who have paid in cash, the outlook may not be so favourable if the business has permanently ceased trading and is insolvent."

The award-winning store welcomed brides-to-be from all over the country and has also appeared on the hit BBC 3 series Don't tell the Bride.

Owner Lynette Blythe began the business from home, then moved to premises in Wakefield Road, Waterloo, before relocating to the current Marsh location.

Since the closure, women on Facebook have been offering their own wedding dresses to try and help brides in need - including devastated women due to get married within days and weeks.

Jayne Anderson also set up a Facebook group entitled 'Brides in Need shall be a bride indeed' to help customers borrow dresses from women who have already walked down the aisle. More than 100 women have already joined the group.