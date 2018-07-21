Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a disappointing afternoon for Huddersfield Town who suffered back-to-back defeats in the Interwetten Cup in Essen on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers lost 2-0 to Real Betis before going down 1-0 to Werder Bremen in the second game at an extremely hot Stadion Essen.

Goalkeeper Joel Coleman was at fault for both of the goals in the first game while a superb free-kick was the Terriers' undoing in the second game.

Boss David Wagner will be relieved, however, to have come through both games with his squad unscathed.

The German fielded virtually the same side for both games - Abdelhamid Sabiri and Terence Kongolo being the stand-out players .

After an encouraging start in the first game, Town were undone when Loren Moron beat Coleman to a ball over the top. The shotstopper came steaming out of his goal but was unable to meet the ball first, and he was superbly lobbed from all of 30 yards.

The goal hit Huddersfield hard and they never really recovered from it. Moron then added a second when he tried his luck from around 20 yards.

Coleman looked to be behind it but was unable to claim it and he fumbled it into the corner of the net.

Youngster Jordan Williams was the one change for the second game, replacing the impressive Sabiri.

Again Town began well but both sides struggled in the heat as the game wore on. And it was no surprise the goal came from a set-play.

Williams committed a foul on the edge of the area - sliding in from behind - and Bremen's Florian Kainz curled in superb effort into the top left corner, out of Coleman's reach.

Wagner brought on Ramadan Sobhi for his first appearance in a Huddersfield shirt but the Egyptian was unable to make a difference.

Bremen had chances to extend their advantage following some large gaps in the Town defence but poor finishing meant the score remained at 1-0.

Recap our live updates from the game here .