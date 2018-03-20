Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler believes the international break will give the Huddersfield Town players chance to clear their heads and focus on staying in the Premier League.

Centre-back Schindler was honest in his assessment after a dismal performance in defeat against Crystal Palace but insisted there was no point in dwelling on the result.

“Staying up is bigger than promotion,” said Schindler. “The manager said it before the start of the season.

“We are now in a position - and we are still in a position - where we are in control of our fate. Once you are not in control of things it gets really tough.

“We should get back on track as soon as we can. These few days off will be good for the players to get their heads straight and forget about Crystal Palace.”

A goalless draw at home to 10-man Swansea City and a 2-0 defeat to Palace, also at the John Smith’s Stadium, raised serious questions about Town’s Premier League status.

Schindler said Palace seized the initiative right from the off and Town weren’t able to respond.

“They had exactly the game they wanted and we had a game we don’t often see from this team,” he said.

“Nobody was giving an opportunity to pass or showing angles to help a teammate. Everybody tried to give responsibility to another. This is not how we can make this season a successful one.

“Palace showed us how you should play in this situation. They were all over us from the first second to be fair. We could not find a way into the game.

“We were never dangerous in front of goal or doing something unexpected. This was not good enough.

“It was a massive opportunity for us but it makes no sense to write us off. We still have it in our hands.

“Having Palace and Swansea at home we had different expectations for the results and the performances, that was the most disappointing thing.”

Schindler said Town must stop conceding from set-pieces - and score the all important first goal.

“If I had the feeling we could score five goals a game like maybe Liverpool or Man City then I would not mind conceding an early goal.

“But with us if we concede we don’t have the quality to come back. That’s why with us there’s so much pressure on the first goal.”

Town now face back-to-back away games at relegation rivals Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion - the two sides promoted with them last season - and those games could all but decide their fate.

Schindler described the games as “crucial” but said the pressure was just the same.

“It’s the same pressure we have faced all season,” he said. “The supporters should not forget where we are coming from.

“If you listened to all the experts from the start of the season they were writing us off from the first day on. Now we have to get back on track as soon as we can.”

Town end the season against Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal and Schindler said: “It’s difficult against the top six teams so the pressure is high but there is pressure in every game because we are playing better teams, week in week out.

“We cannot compete with the individual quality the other teams have so we have to bring other strengths, which are togetherness and fighting attitude, but against Palace we didn’t show it so you can see what happens when we don’t play like we have to.

“This is what we can take forward from this game. Now we must move on and prepare for the next crucial games.”