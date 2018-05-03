Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler says he is 100% focused and prepared to give everything to stay in the Premier League with Huddersfield Town.

The German defender has been sensational for the club since joining for a then club-record fee of £1.8m in the summer of 2016 from 1860 Munich.

And after the 28-year-old’s spot-kick was the one which sealed the club’s return to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years, the German defender has gone from strength to strength this campaign.

It has led the player to be a double winner at last weekend’s Annual Awards – scooping both the 2017/18 Player of the Year award and the Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

But despite all the individual plaudits that have gone his way, Schindler has only one aim – to remain in the Premier League.

“It’s nice to win the awards because it shows all the hard work you put in all year has paid off,” remarked Christopher Schindler.

“But everyone is putting in so much effort and what we are all working for is to stay where we are at the minute – in the Premier League.

“That’s what I am working towards and what my family have sacrificed a lot for.

“The penalty at Wembley was a life changer for me and I want to stay where we are now with this football club.

“I am 100% focused on what we have to do because if you aren’t you are going to be punished in this league.”

The task in hand is arguably harder with Huddersfield’s disappointing defeat at home to Everton meaning David Wagner’s men potentially need points from one of their last three games – against Manchester City, Chelsea or Arsenal.

But Schindler is remaining defiant about the Terriers’ situation and is urging everyone to stick together in the run-up to the final week.

“I know the challenge in front of us is even bigger now because of the result against Everton,” said Schindler

“I am quite confident – if you imagined at the start of the season we would be three points ahead of the bottom three with three games to go everyone would have taken that.

“Of course it’s a tough run of fixtures but we know the opponents – as long as we don’t lose the faith, we can do it.

“We have to all stay together and give everything we have got to secure our Premier League status.”