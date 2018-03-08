Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florent Hadergjonaj will put pen to paper on a permanent deal at Huddersfield Town in the summer after the Terriers triggered the option to but clause in the Switzerland international's contract.

The right back will officially become a permanent Town signing on July 1, starting a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium with the club having the option of adding an extra year.

The signing was welcomed joyfully by Town fans who have witnessed the 23-year-old become the club's first-choice right back ahead of club captain Tommy Smith.

The Ingolstadt 04 loanee has impressed with his technical ability on the ball, pace up the right flank and defensive prowess since joining on a season-long loan and he now looks to be a fully-fledged Premier League starter all before his 24th brithday.

His ability to whip crosses into the box has also been a huge bonus for Town, with big strikers Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie thankful for the service.

The once-capped Swiss has also proved his versatility and battling nature this term, slotting into a central midfield role against Manchester United in February, earning him Mel Booth's man of the match award .

And that form has continued into March, with skipper Smith unable to break back into the first team because of it.

The signing of Hadergjonaj to a permanent contract is hugely positive and shows just how the club are preparing for the next season - whether that be in the Premier League or the Championship.

The right back spot was a problem position for Town heading into the season, with a deal for Barnsley's Andy Yiadom failing to materialise and Dimitri Cavare failing to impress enough in his trial with the Terriers - leaving Smith as the only recognisable right-sided defender.

But since Hadergjonaj joined from the 2. Bundesliga on August 24, that spot has been accounted for.

And now that the Young Boys academy graduate is set to be a permanent fixture in the Town squad, David Wagner can cast his mind to other positions in the summer.

Now, whether Town stay up or go down, there are only couple of slots in the squad that will need sorting - the goalkeeper situation being one with Jonas Lossl still only a loan signing, as well as cover defensively with the versatile Terrence Kongolo on loan from AS Monaco.

Additionally, the signing shows a positive outlook from the ownership at Town, with Dean Hoyle green-lighting a move despite the club still being in the midst of a relegation scrap.

Not only does it show a determination that Town will either stay up or are preparing for another crack at promotion next year should they go down, but it should hand the squad a boost heading into the biggest fortnight of the season so far.

Let's hope Hadergjonaj can mark his move with a celebratory goal against either Swansea City or Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium in the coming weeks.