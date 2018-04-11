Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has reaffirmed his commitment to the club ahead of this weekend's crucial Premier League clash with Watford FC.

The German head coach was speaking as a special guest on BBC Radio Leeds' West Yorkshire Sports Daily show this evening where he answered questions on an array of issues.

And after previewing this Saturday's encounter and talking tactical set-ups, Wagner said that there was 'no reason' for him to leave West Yorkshire.

Have a look at the full transcript from the hour-long interview with Gareth Jones from the BBC Radio Leeds show...

On Jonathan Hogg and the latest team news...

He looked fine today and will be ready for Saturday, overall we look fine and there are no differences in terms of injuries from last week.

We only have the long-term injuries unavailable to us – Elias Kachunga, Danny Williams and Michael Hefele.

On Elias Kachunga...

He had his surgery in London and is back here tomorrow and will have his rehabilitation here - he wanted to stay and help in the dressing room for this crucial part of the season.

On Terrier Spirit...

It's part of our DNA and we have tried to implement it in every member of staff at the football club - whether you are fit or healthy or not we have this togetherness throughout and we are all part of a bigger family.

On Watford...

We feel fine and have the feeling everything is prepared and everyone is excited, focused and have their heads up.

We performed away from home at Brighton & Hove Albion being one-nil down and showed great character but we have continued to do so since I have been here.

We know we have a massive chance in front of our own crowd and we are ready and will be prepared as seriously as we can.

Of course, survival will not be achieved but it will be a massive step towards it if we beat them.

On expectations...

At the start of the season we had no expectations because I and the team did not have any experience in this league – we also went for players with no experience but young and hungry who could work with our ideas.

I think we are the biggest underdogs in Premier League history but we can be satisfied with what we have done so far.

However, the job is not done and we cannot judge on just the last five games or the next five games but as a season as a whole.

On last year's promotion experience...

It always helps to know we can perform in big pressure games such as semi-finals and finals and it helps and gives everyone, including the fans, belief.

On keeping tabs on their relegation rivals..

Christoph Buehler always creates a paper with every opponent on and every game they have to play – he gives it to me, Andrew Hughes and we all predict what might happen.

But in the end we normally get it wrong so it makes no sense - we cannot influence how many points our opponents will get because everyone is capable of getting an unexpected result.

On tactics and set-up...

I think this is why we all love the game – because everybody has an opinion and often one that is after the match.

Apart from games against the top six and those away to Newcastle United and Swansea City we have done exactly the same as we have always done since I have arrived.

However, to play in our identity and style is sometimes difficult because our opponents also have an idea and are often top top quality – sometimes they are much stronger and are able to put their own mark and identity on the game instead.

We have to be honest and say every team has more quality and the better individuals than us – I accept those circumstances and that is no disrespect to my players; we have to perform above our average level every game and hope that our opposition is below theirs.

On Huddersfield Town's wingers...

Our wingers are able to come in and give space to our over-lapping full-backs, deliver early crosses, high crosses, low crosses, everything but football is very dynamic and we can only give them advice.

We could be able to score more goals or give more assists but we have to be clear that our opposition is very often very good which makes it more difficult for us.

I have to say everything I have got from our players this season has been outstanding and I am so proud of what they have achieved so far.

On being collectively strong...

This is our strength but at the same time hopefully individuals can still have the opportunity to create magic moments as well.

On learning from past mistakes...

I think the game against Tottenham Hotspur at home earlier in the season made me realise just how tough the Premier League was.

They needed so much less time and space on the ball and was the reason why we changed our tactics against Manchester United.

Our supporters are great though because they realise the difference between a performance and a result.

On having an academic background...

I think it's a great advantage to have an academic background and one of my subjects was psychology as well as biology and sports science.

It means I am able to speak in more detail about these issues – you can ask different questions and perhaps more questions in detail and maybe search for more answers to them.

On other Premier League managers...

I like the ritual of inviting managers into my office after the game to have a quick chat – there are some that I stay in longer with but obviously the longest is with Jurgen Klopp!

On the transfer window...

It is always important to get our business done early but one of the biggest disadvantages of last season as well as this one is that we do not know what division we will be in.

We started on the back foot a little bit but the good thing is this season it is a little easier because we finish on May 13th.

On the fans...

One of the reasons for why we are where we are in the table is the fans and the atmosphere they create is extraordinary – so positive and full of energy which helps the players deliver performances.

But now we need another big push to help finish the job and make the hard yards – both in terms of the players and the supporters and I have every trust and faith they will deliver.

On the run-in...

I have the feeling it's the biggest two and a half years of my life to be honest, not just the biggest few weeks.

There is of course pressure but also excitement, the experiences we have had last season really helped me and I can take a lot from it this season – I can't wait to get the job done now.

On his Huddersfield Town future...

I totally understand the media questions if some rumours pop up but if they were true I would have signed for 20 different clubs by now and I am still here!

As long as Dean (Hoyle) is happy, my family is happy there is no reason why I need to leave this football club.

We always talk after the season about the future but the most important thing is the next five matches and our Premier League status.