Sean Jarvis has made an impassioned plea to Huddersfield Town supporters to rekindle the very best of their backing for the team this season.

Head coach David Wagner and chairman Dean Hoyle have already pointed to how important the fans are in helping Town collect Premier League points.

And they are keen for the home 23,000 to raise the roof when Chelsea visit the John Smith’s Stadium for the big kick-off on Saturday.

Commercial director Jarvis, however, believes the atmosphere at the stadium last season – he reckons the best there has ever been – must be replicated going forward and there must be no ‘second season syndrome’ in the stands.

Taking to Facebook, Jarvis posted to supporters: “We got the plaudits of many visiting managers and I think they were genuinely surprised by what atmosphere you brought.

“Many of us went to grounds on the reputation of atmosphere and they paled into insignificance compared to ours.

“So Premier League Part 2 is almost upon us.

“What lies ahead will be some highs, lows, lucky moments, unlucky moments, surprises, upsets, times of high drama and incredible challenges.

“We MUST NOT fall into the trap of the ‘second season syndrome’ – as I am sure David and the players will keep their intensity and Terrier Spirit, so must we.”

Town have a tough start, with champions Manchester City away following the Chelsea clash, and Jarvis says it’s vital for club and supporters to be as one.

“Even when times are tough and things may not go our way, we need to draw on our unity as a club and let the passion and support lift everyone associated to the Terriers,” he added.

“Together, that’s the fans, players, staff, corporates, we must stick together and work together to be stronger.

“Ok, there maybe moments and things you disagree with, that’s fine, but always remember it’s our collective strength that can really make a difference. I genuinely mean that.

“We have to stick together. We have to show Terrier Spirit at all times.

“Leave nothing behind and, like the players, have no regrets on not playing your part in the season ahead – give everything and more, dig deep and find that Terrier Spirit.”