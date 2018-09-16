Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are disappointed their team are still to chalk a Premier League victory this season.

David Wagner’s side have picked up two points from draws with Cardiff City and Everton and were denied any reward in the 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace thanks to a spectacular strike from Wilfried Zaha.

Town had no luck whatsoever, however, with Steve Mounie nodding a golden chance over the top, Aaron Mooy, on his 28th birthday, hitting a post. Flo Hadergjonaj seeing a drive scrambled off the line and Phil Billing a late shot deflected wide.

Here are five things we learned from the match:

Town must find a cutting edge:

It sounds obvious, but David Wagner’s side created enough decent chances to have won three matches and ended up losing.

The stats showed they enjoyed 58% possession and had 15 shots but still drew a blank in the goals scored column.

Town, in fact, have scored only one goal in their last eight home league matches since last season’s 4-1 home win over Bournemouth on February 11, just over seven months ago.

That is something which has to be put right.

Fans are sticking with the team:

While their was frustration and disappointment about the defeat to Palace, the support Town received was top notch.

The home contingent in a crowd of 23,636 were engrossed in the action, even if their team couldn’t find the net, and they stuck behind the team throughout.

The atmosphere was tremendous and the players were rightly applauded off the field for their efforts.

Town will need that backing more than ever when Tottenham are the next visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Chris Lowe has nailed down left-back slot:

Chris Lowe was Town’s outstanding player in the defeat by Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old German was a thorn in the side of the visitors all afternoon with his raiding down the left, his excellent crossing and his quality set-piece deliveries.

If Erik Durm was signed with a view to putting pressure on the left-back position, then the plan has worked, because there is no way Lowe is going to lose the shirt in this form.

Lowe is a real competitor too, someone who exudes the Terrier Spirit.

Town set pieces are a hit:

While Town failed to score, they again came up with some encouraging set pieces – an area of the game where they will benefit in the long run.

Chris Lowe twice produced telling deliveries from free-kicks which almost paid off, the first when Palace were caught napping as Aaron Mooy dummied to play the ball.

The flick by Mathias Jorgensen just evaded Steve Mounie at the back post.

The corner routines provied problematic for Palace, too, so Town just need to keep going.

Credit to David Wagner and his coaches for coming up with the plans.

Adama Diakhaby can fly:

It was great to see Elias Kachunga make his first home start of 2018 on the right hand side of Town’s attack.

He has battled hard and long to recover from injury problems and he’s a popular worker in the blue and white stripes.

His second-half replacement, however, was Adama Diakhaby and he showed the raw quality which prompted Town to sign him – electric pace.

In the closng seconds of the match, he burst past Patrick Van Aanholt as if he was a statue and laid on a chance which almost brought Phil Billing a deflected equaliser.

Much more of the same, please, Adama!